Denice Zamboanga determined to make history at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Denice Zamboanga is fully aware of the historical relevance of her upcoming assignment.

Denice Zamboanga

“The Menace” challenges Stamp Fairtex for the Thai superstar’s ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video.

This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

On that night, both women will not only compete for 26 pounds of gold, but a chance to etch their name in the sport’s record books.

If Zamboanga can pull off the upset against Stamp, she will become the first-ever Filipina to claim an MMA World Title.

This prospect alone serves as a powerful motivator for the 27-year-old. It encourages her to overcome the odds and achieve what no female mixed martial artist from the Philippines has done before.

“For me, I don’t see it as pressure; I just go with the flow and do what needs to be done. I view it as motivation to bring prestige to the country,” she told The MMA Superfan.

Yet, Zamboanga understands that this feat won’t come easily. She’s under no illusions, especially since she’s facing one of the best female fighters in the world today.

Adding another layer of complexity to the matchup is the history shared between Zamboanga and Stamp. Both fighters once trained under the same roof at Fairtex Training Center.

“There are so many factors. First and foremost, it’s been four years since we last trained together. That’s a long time. There have been a lot of improvements in her, and she’s even more active than me when it comes to fighting,” Zamboanga said.

“She knows Muay Thai, kickboxing, and also MMA. She’s been focusing more on improving her grappling skills.”

Denice Zamboanga vows to shock the world

Denice Zamboanga acknowledges the evolution Stamp Fairtex has undergone to reach her current status.

The T-Rex MMA member may be entering the clash as an underdog, but she is eager to seize her moment of glory.

“I think you’ll just see it in our fight, but I’ve improved a lot now, especially since I’ve waited so long for this opportunity. So, we’ll do it all on June 7,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

