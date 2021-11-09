After loss to ‘the toughest fighter’ at lightweight in Islam Makhachev, Thiago Moises confident he’ll finish Joel Alvarez in an ‘impressive way’

Thiago Moises says he learned a lot in his loss to Islam Makhachev.

Back in July, Moises got the chance to headline his first UFC event against Makhachev. Although he lost by fourth-round submission, he says that fight has only made him better as he says he got to fight the toughest fighter at lightweight.

“It was a great experience, my first main event and going four rounds against a guy like Islam,” Moises said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “In my opinion, Islam is the toughest fighter in the lightweight division and it was a great experience that made me a better fighter.”

After taking some time off after the loss to train and get better, Thiago Moises will return at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday against Joel Alvarez. For the Brazilian, it’s an intriguing style matchup and one he is looking forward to.

“My opponent in Joel Alvarez is a good striker but he likes to fight on the ground and has a lot of submissions,” Moises said. “He’s very long, very tall so I’m getting ready for that. He has very good leg kicks, straight punches, good guillotines, armbars, triangles.”

Although Moises knows Alvarez is very well-rounded he is confident in his skills that he will find the finish. Not only does he expect to get a finish, but he expects to do it impressively.

“He’s a fighter that I respect a lot but I’m going to win this fight in an impressive way,” Moises explained. “I see myself winning by knockout or submission… I do think this fight will take place on the feet, for the most part, we will see a lot of striking, but we will see him on his back as well.”

Should Moises get the stoppage win he is looking for, he believes that should put him higher in the lightweight ranks. He also hopes he gets the chance to fight ranked opponents next time out.

“My plan is to beat Joel and fight ranked guys next year and keep climbing the rankings. A win over him maybe puts me 14,” Moises concluded.

Do you think Thiago Moises will beat Joel Alvarez?