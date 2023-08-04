Terrance McKinney booked for quick turnaround following submission loss to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77

By Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023
Terrance McKinney has been booked for a quick turnaround after his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77.

Terrance McKinney

When it comes to action fighters in the UFC, Terrance McKinney is up there with the best of them. Whenever he goes in there, he puts on an absolute war, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Unfortunately, he’s lost in his last two outings, and he’s been finished on both occasions.

RELATED: TERRANCE MCKINNEY SOUNDS OFF ON REFEREE KEITH PETERSON FOLLOWING SUBMISSION LOSS AT UFC VEGAS 77

It’s only been a matter of weeks since his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov. Despite that, he’s taking on another short notice bout in an attempt to get back in the win column.

As per Nolan King of MMA Junkie, he will be stepping in to battle Mike Breeden, replacing Lando Vannata in the process.

McKinney is back

Vannata is out due to an undisclosed injury. As for Breeden, this fight serves as a really big crossroads moment for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s gone 0-2 since signing for the company, and if there’s anyone you don’t want to fight on short notice at this level, it’s Terrance McKinney.

Of course, this is a big risk for ‘T Wrecks’ too. The 28-year-old was once tipped to become the next big thing, and if he loses in another big opportunity, perhaps the promotion will reconsider putting him in there so frequently.

This will mark his third appearance in the Octagon so far this year. Hopefully, for his sake, he can put on a good performance and remind the masses why he’s such a highly-touted prospect.

Are you excited to see Terrance McKinney return to the cage, and do you believe he will win? Just how far can he go in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Terrance McKinney UFC

Related

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, UFC 291, UFC

Daniel Cormier weighs in after Jan Blachowicz claims “robbery” in UFC 291 loss to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023
Ben Rothwell, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, UFC Vegas 42
Marcos Rogério de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima says he “can’t eat properly” following knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

UFC heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima has said he can’t eat properly following his knockout loss to Derrick Lewis.

Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font
Rob Font

Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

In the main event of UFC Nashville, top-five bantamweights are set to throw down at a 140lbs catchweight as Cory Sandhagen takes on Rob Font. Heading into the scrap, Sandhagen is a sizeable -370 favorite while the Puerto Rican is a +265 underdog on FanDuel.

Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson expects Billy Quarantillo scrap to be a "dog fight" at UFC Nashville: "Right from the bell it will be crazy firework"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Damon Jackson knows his scrap at UFC Nashville against Billy Quarantillo will be a dog fight.

Brendan Schaub and Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Brendan Schaub offered bareknuckle MMA fight against Derrick Lewis in Jorge Masvidal's promotion: "I wouldn't say no"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Brendan Schaub could be making a comeback.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor plans to get the BMF belt and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira accuses him of being “without motivation” for more than 2 years: “You are nobody now, again”

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor has gone back and forth with Charles Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev mocks 'loyal hater' Michael Chandler's prediction for Justin Gaethje fight

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

Ahead of his return, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at Michael Chandler.

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

WATCH | Dwayne Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house after hearing his inspiring story: "Bills are paid"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Dwayne Johnson took it a step further than meeting Themba Gorimbo.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.