Terrance McKinney booked for quick turnaround following submission loss to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77

Terrance McKinney has been booked for a quick turnaround after his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77.

When it comes to action fighters in the UFC, Terrance McKinney is up there with the best of them. Whenever he goes in there, he puts on an absolute war, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Unfortunately, he’s lost in his last two outings, and he’s been finished on both occasions.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov. Despite that, he’s taking on another short notice bout in an attempt to get back in the win column.

As per Nolan King of MMA Junkie, he will be stepping in to battle Mike Breeden, replacing Lando Vannata in the process.