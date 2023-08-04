Terrance McKinney booked for quick turnaround following submission loss to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77
When it comes to action fighters in the UFC, Terrance McKinney is up there with the best of them. Whenever he goes in there, he puts on an absolute war, regardless of whether he wins or loses. Unfortunately, he’s lost in his last two outings, and he’s been finished on both occasions.
It’s only been a matter of weeks since his submission defeat to Nazim Sadykhov. Despite that, he’s taking on another short notice bout in an attempt to get back in the win column.
As per Nolan King of MMA Junkie, he will be stepping in to battle Mike Breeden, replacing Lando Vannata in the process.
Terrance McKinney (13-6) has signed to fight Mike Breeden (10-5) on short notice at next weekend’s #UFCVegas78, his manager @ko_reps tells me. pic.twitter.com/IbTfvrklaO
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 3, 2023
McKinney is back
Vannata is out due to an undisclosed injury. As for Breeden, this fight serves as a really big crossroads moment for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s gone 0-2 since signing for the company, and if there’s anyone you don’t want to fight on short notice at this level, it’s Terrance McKinney.
Of course, this is a big risk for ‘T Wrecks’ too. The 28-year-old was once tipped to become the next big thing, and if he loses in another big opportunity, perhaps the promotion will reconsider putting him in there so frequently.
This will mark his third appearance in the Octagon so far this year. Hopefully, for his sake, he can put on a good performance and remind the masses why he’s such a highly-touted prospect.
Are you excited to see Terrance McKinney return to the cage, and do you believe he will win? Just how far can he go in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
