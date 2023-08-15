BJ Penn praises Marlon Vera ahead of UFC 292 fight with Pedro Munhoz: “He does have all the championship qualities”

Penn praises Vera

“I always train with Chito, but this time, he took care of this by himself. He’s a big boy now, you know? Contender. He does have the championship qualities and what it is, is the work ethic. He wants it.”

Having someone like BJ Penn on your side is always going to be a confidence booster. In equal measure, Marlon Vera knows that the priority in the next few days is getting his final preparations just right.

He’s certainly the favorite to defeat Munhoz and get his title campaign back on track. Still, in a game like this, you can’t afford to take anyone lightly.

