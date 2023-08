BJ Penn praises Marlon Vera ahead of UFC 292 fight with Pedro Munhoz: “He does have all the championship qualities”

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn has popped up on the latest episode of Embedded to praise Marlon Vera ahead of his fight this weekend.

Following on from his decisive loss to Cory Sandhagen earlier this year, Marlon Vera has had to go back to the drawing board. He’s still a top contender, but adjustments need to be made. He’s set to return at UFC 292 this Saturday night in Boston, with his original opponent being Henry Cejudo. Unfortunately, ‘Triple C’ had to pull out, meaning Pedro Munhoz has now stepped in as a replacement.

‘Chito’ is set to have many fans backing him as he tries to get back in the win column. As it turns out, that includes MMA legend BJ Penn, who was in California this week to bid farewell to Vera before he heads to Boston.