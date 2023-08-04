Usman Nurmagomedov set to defend lightweight title at Bellator 300 against Brent Primus

Bellator will be holding its 300 event and Usman Nurmagomedov will be defending his lightweight title on the card.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Brent Primus, which also serves as the semifinals of the Bellator lightweight grand prix at Bellator 300. The event is set to go down on October 7 in San Diego, California. One source said this event could see multiple title fights on the card as it could be the final event in Bellator history. It’s also unclear if this fight will be the main event of the historic and potential final Bellator event.

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) is coming off first-round submission over Benson Henderson to defend his lightweight title for the first time, the fight also served as the quarter-finals of the grand prix. To win the title, Nurmagomedov scored a decision win over Patricky Pitbull back at Bellator 288.

In his Bellator career, Nurmagomedov is 6-0 and also holds notable wins over Chris Gonzalez and Mike Hamel. The 25-year-old fought for UAE Warriors and Gorilla Fighting Championship before signing with Bellator.

Brent Primus (12-3) picked up a decision win over Mansour Baranoui back in May at Bellator 296 in the quarter-finals of the grand prix. The victory got him back into the win column after he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Alexander Shabily. Prior to that, he beat Benson Henderson by decision after losing a controversial split decision to Islam Mamedov.

Primus is the former Bellator lightweight champion and looks to reclaim his title in October. In Bellator, Primus is 10-3 and won the belt back in 2017 with a win over Michael Chandler. Yet, he lost the belt in a rematch to Chandler by decision. In his career, Primus does hold notable wins over Tim Wilde, Derek Anderson, and Gleristone Santos.

The other semifinal matchup is Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabily, but with the future of Bellator unclear, it’s uncertain when or if that fight will happen.