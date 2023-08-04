Daniel Cormier weighs in after Jan Blachowicz claims “robbery” in UFC 291 loss to Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023
Daniel Cormier has reacted to Jan Blachowicz claiming that he was robbed in his UFC 291 clash with Alex Pereira.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, UFC 291, UFC

Last weekend at UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz went head to head with Alex Pereira. In that encounter, both men had their moments, with the fight eventually coming down to the judges’ scorecards. Ultimately, Pereira was given the nod, in a decision that Blachowicz wasn’t exactly pleased with.

RELATED: JOHN MCCARTHY WEIGHS IN ON JAN BLACHOWICZ’S CLAIMS OF ROBBERY AFTER UFC 291 LOSS: “YOU THINK THE F***ING TAKEDOWN IS WHAT GIVES YOU THE WIN?”

The master of Polish Power soon took to social media and expressed his frustration at what he deemed to be a robbery. In response, many members of the MMA community have had their say, with the majority believing the right man won.

As it turns out, Daniel Cormier also believes that ‘Poatan’ was the rightful winner.

“I thought it went well,” Cormier said. “I think we underestimated the grappling skills of Pereira because he is a striker. But we’ve got to remember, he’s training with Glover Teixeira every single day. So, for him to be able to survive with Blachowicz on his back, (it) should not be surprising because Glover submitted Jan Blachowicz when he got him down and dominated him on the ground. So, for him to be able to survive Glover would tell me he would be OK.

Cormier questions Blachowicz

“But, I think that Jan Blachowicz might have been the only fighter that the altitude really took an effect on because he got tired as the fight went on. And sure, he got a takedown in the third round, but it wasn’t done early enough and he didn’t do enough damage to warrant him getting a victory. He was very upset. He tweeted that he got robbed, but I do not agree with him. I thought Alex Pereira won the fight. He showed that he’s a very capable fighter at 205 pounds.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Ben Rothwell, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, UFC Vegas 42

Marcos Rogerio de Lima says he “can’t eat properly” following knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023
Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font
Rob Font

Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

In the main event of UFC Nashville, top-five bantamweights are set to throw down at a 140lbs catchweight as Cory Sandhagen takes on Rob Font. Heading into the scrap, Sandhagen is a sizeable -370 favorite while the Puerto Rican is a +265 underdog on FanDuel.

Damon Jackson
Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson expects Billy Quarantillo scrap to be a "dog fight" at UFC Nashville: "Right from the bell it will be crazy firework"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Damon Jackson knows his scrap at UFC Nashville against Billy Quarantillo will be a dog fight.

Brendan Schaub and Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Brendan Schaub offered bareknuckle MMA fight against Derrick Lewis in Jorge Masvidal's promotion: "I wouldn't say no"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Brendan Schaub could be making a comeback.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz
UFC

Conor McGregor plans to get the BMF belt and then have his trilogy with Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Conor McGregor has revealed his two-fight plan.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira accuses him of being “without motivation” for more than 2 years: “You are nobody now, again”

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev mocks 'loyal hater' Michael Chandler's prediction for Justin Gaethje fight

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

Ahead of his return, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken aim at Michael Chandler.

Dwayne Johnson and Themba Gorimbo
UFC

WATCH | Dwayne Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house after hearing his inspiring story: "Bills are paid"

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Dwayne Johnson took it a step further than meeting Themba Gorimbo.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50
UFC

UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco.