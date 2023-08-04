Daniel Cormier weighs in after Jan Blachowicz claims “robbery” in UFC 291 loss to Alex Pereira
Last weekend at UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz went head to head with Alex Pereira. In that encounter, both men had their moments, with the fight eventually coming down to the judges’ scorecards. Ultimately, Pereira was given the nod, in a decision that Blachowicz wasn’t exactly pleased with.
The master of Polish Power soon took to social media and expressed his frustration at what he deemed to be a robbery. In response, many members of the MMA community have had their say, with the majority believing the right man won.
As it turns out, Daniel Cormier also believes that ‘Poatan’ was the rightful winner.
“I thought it went well,” Cormier said. “I think we underestimated the grappling skills of Pereira because he is a striker. But we’ve got to remember, he’s training with Glover Teixeira every single day. So, for him to be able to survive with Blachowicz on his back, (it) should not be surprising because Glover submitted Jan Blachowicz when he got him down and dominated him on the ground. So, for him to be able to survive Glover would tell me he would be OK.
Cormier questions Blachowicz
“But, I think that Jan Blachowicz might have been the only fighter that the altitude really took an effect on because he got tired as the fight went on. And sure, he got a takedown in the third round, but it wasn’t done early enough and he didn’t do enough damage to warrant him getting a victory. He was very upset. He tweeted that he got robbed, but I do not agree with him. I thought Alex Pereira won the fight. He showed that he’s a very capable fighter at 205 pounds.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Topics:Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier Jan Blachowicz UFC