Tatiana Suarez: ‘I’m open to Valentina Shevchenko trying to grapple with me’

Tatiana Suarez’s days at 115-pounds may be behind her. After seeing how the last UFC flyweight title bout played out, the dominant wrestler likes her chances against one of the sport’s very best.

Having not competed since June 2019 due to lingering injuries, the undefeated 8-0 season 23 winner of The Ultimate Fighter is now feeling a move to flyweight could be in her future. Therefore making the ultimate goal a showdown with reigning queenpin, Valentina Shevchenko.

At UFC 261 on April 24, the “Bullet” had no trouble whatsoever out grappling former strawweight champion and known powerhouse, Jessica Andrade, en route to a second-round TKO.

“I think my grappling, in general, is definitely better than Jessica’s,” Suarez told The 1, 2 Podcast with Kendrick and James. “Because everybody thought Jessica would have the upper hand, I didn’t think that at all.

“I just think that Jessica is strong. I don’t think that Jessica is technically the best grappler at 125. I would never say that. I just think she’s very powerful and strong and I truly believe that my grappling is way beyond her’s in terms of technique. So if I fought Valentina, I don’t think she would be able to impose the same game that she did with Andrade.”

In her eight career pro bouts, little, if any, resistance has been offered up against Tatiana Suarez in the grappling realm. Knowing how strong her game is on the ground, that approach would remain the same if she were to challenge a champion of Shevchenko’s caliber.

“I’m open to her trying to grapple with me too because I’m a very defensive grappler,” Suarez said. “She has a really good body lock, I have a really good body lock. Honestly, I just think it would be a really good fight if we were grappling together. I really feel like my technique is pretty good, I’ve been wrestling my whole life so I’m not shy to grapple with somebody ever.”