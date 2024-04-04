Chael Sonnen encourages Joaquin Buckley amidst Ariel Helwani feud: “Don’t answer questions. Handle them!”

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen weighed in on Joaquin Buckley’s recent tense back-and-forth with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Buckley defeated Vicente Luque by TKO at UFC Atlantic City last Saturday. It was arguably the biggest win of his career and skyrocketed his stock in the UFC welterweight division.

In the days after the big win, Buckley made the rounds in MMA media. One of his stops was on The MMA Hour, where he and Helwani had an awkward interview.

During the interview, Buckley accused Helwani of trying to hurt fighters with his conversational tactics. He directly accused Helwani of trying to get fighters in trouble with the UFC brass with some of the angles he tries to ask about.

Sonnen, who made a living through the media during and after his career, thinks Buckley can use the awkward encounter as a learning experience.