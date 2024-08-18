Marvin Vettori reacts to Dricus du Plessis submitting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “Miss by a mile next thing you know he lands clean”
Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last night.
Just a matter of hours ago, Dricus du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. He did so following a grueling title encounter, with the end result being du Plessis securing a fourth-round submission triumph. Up to that point in the contest, it was really hard to tell who was getting the better of the fight – with a lot of fans believing ‘Stylebender’ should’ve been up on the scorecards.
Either way, it doesn’t matter. Dricus du Plessis is the reigning middleweight champion, and he’s now been able to successfully defend the crown. Sean Strickland appears to be on the horizon but beyond that, a lot of other names at 185 pounds will want a piece.
That includes Marvin Vettori, who had the following to say about his performance.
Dricus you are one to be studied
Miss by a mile next thing you know he lands clean on the chin, fails a takedown goes on his back next thing you know he got the choke.
I’d really love to fight this guy.
Congrats
— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 18, 2024
Vettori questions du Plessis
“Dricus you are one to be studied. Miss by a mile next thing you know he lands clean on the chin, fails a takedown goes on his back next thing you know he got the choke. I’d really love to fight this guy. Congrats.”
It’s certainly going to be tough for Marvin Vettori to work his way back into title contention. Still, it’s not impossible, and him taking on du Plessis would be a really interesting challenge for both men. Right now, though, the focus is on the superstar champ. DDP has fought hard to get to this point and along the way, he’s turned critics into believers.
