Stephen Thompson would “love” to fight Ian Machado Garry, but doubts the Irishman gives him a chance: “I don’t think he would”

Stephen Thompson has revealed that he’d love to fight Ian Machado Garry – but he isn’t convinced he’ll get the opportunity to do so.

Throughout the course of his career, Stephen Thompson has been a phenomenal presence in combat sports. From kickboxing to mixed martial arts, he has achieved some wonderful things.

RELATED: Stephen Thompson gives his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page at UFC 303

Now, in what seems to be the twilight of his run, he’s looking to make one final push for a UFC world title. The 41-year-old is coming off the back of a defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov, but he’s still determined to prove himself at the elite level.

In a recent interview, he contemplated the idea of a showdown with rising Irish sensation Ian Machado Garry.