Stephen Thompson would “love” to fight Ian Machado Garry, but doubts the Irishman gives him a chance: “I don’t think he would”
Stephen Thompson has revealed that he’d love to fight Ian Machado Garry – but he isn’t convinced he’ll get the opportunity to do so.
Throughout the course of his career, Stephen Thompson has been a phenomenal presence in combat sports. From kickboxing to mixed martial arts, he has achieved some wonderful things.
Now, in what seems to be the twilight of his run, he’s looking to make one final push for a UFC world title. The 41-year-old is coming off the back of a defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov, but he’s still determined to prove himself at the elite level.
In a recent interview, he contemplated the idea of a showdown with rising Irish sensation Ian Machado Garry.
Thompson wants Machado Garry
“I think it would be great, especially Ian Garry,” Thompson said on the “Believe You Me” podcast. “But at this point in time, I kind of see where he’s at. Like, he’s just looking for the gold. I don’t think he would even want to give me a chance. I’m ranked No. 9. He’s close to the title. I think he’s looking for that next. And MVP, I think it would be – I think the fans would love that fight. That’s the thing. I think it would just be that.
“Just moving around and staring at each other the whole time. We’re both counter strikers, you know. We got that karate background, we want guys to come forward so they run into our techniques, so we can work our angles, so we can blitz. But when you have another counter striker on the other side of the octagon with you, it could possibly be one of the most boring fights ever, and I think people would boo it. I think people would boo that fight. I really do, man.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
