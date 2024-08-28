Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael Chandler’s plan to wait for Conor McGregor fight: “Who else is he going to fight?”

By Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson is in agreement with Michael Chandler’s strategy to wait for Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Chandler and McGregor were coaches on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” back in 2023, but a fight between the two has yet to materialize. They were supposed to collide at UFC 303 back in June, but McGregor pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

While some believe that Chandler has wasted precious time from his career waiting on a bout that may never happen, “Wonderboy” can’t blame the former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion for waiting.

RELATED: MATT BROWN SAYS MICHAEL CHANDLER WILL REGRET WAITING FOR CONOR MCGREGOR

Stephen Thompson Understands Why Michael Chandler is Waiting for Conor McGregor

During an interview with talkSport MMA, Stephen Thompson expressed his belief that there’s only one fight for Michael Chandler, and it’s against Conor McGregor (via Bloody Elbow).

“It’s frustrating because I definitely would love to see him [McGregor] fight again sometime soon, I know he broke his toe and things, but you’ve got to think [about] it from his part too like he doesn’t have to fight… I know he’s a lifelong martial artist and it would be great for his fight to happen.

“It would be smart for Chandler to wait for that fight because I mean who else is he going to fight? I mean is he going to fight someone lower ranked than him, is he going to fight somebody for the title next, no.”

Thompson went on to say that not only would this be a huge payday for “Iron” Michael Chandler, but it would also be a legacy fight. “Wonderboy” said if he were in Chandler’s shoes he’d keep waiting for the clash with McGregor.

Time will tell when and if the “Notorious” one actually steps back inside the Octagon. We’ll keep you posted.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo apologizes to Khamzat Chimaev over recent prank

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024
Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White reacts to footage of UFC 306 title challenger Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches ahead of UFC 306 next month.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.

Dana White
Jon Jones

Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly's hostile comments: "Go back to cutting yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier explains the hidden intent behind Sean O'Malley's recent KO prediction

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson's only chance to beat him was by a "lucky punch"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Tony Ferguson’s only path to beating him was by a lucky punch.

Daniel Cormier, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest taunts: "My job is to tell the truth!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to Joaquin Buckley’s recent invitation for a face-to-face conversation after their hostile online back-and-forths.

Bo Nickal and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo explains why fighting Bo Nickal "wouldn't be good" for Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Bo Nickal would beat Israel Adesanya if they ended up fighting.

Demetrious Johnson, Belal Muhammad
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson responds to Belal Muhammad's harsh criticism of his MMA analysis: "I haven't seen you fight that much!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has issued a detailed response to some of Belal Muhammad’s harsh rhetoric towards his fighting analysis.