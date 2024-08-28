Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael Chandler’s plan to wait for Conor McGregor fight: “Who else is he going to fight?”
UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson is in agreement with Michael Chandler’s strategy to wait for Conor McGregor.
Chandler and McGregor were coaches on season 31 of “The Ultimate Fighter” back in 2023, but a fight between the two has yet to materialize. They were supposed to collide at UFC 303 back in June, but McGregor pulled out of the fight due to an injury.
While some believe that Chandler has wasted precious time from his career waiting on a bout that may never happen, “Wonderboy” can’t blame the former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion for waiting.
Stephen Thompson Understands Why Michael Chandler is Waiting for Conor McGregor
During an interview with talkSport MMA, Stephen Thompson expressed his belief that there’s only one fight for Michael Chandler, and it’s against Conor McGregor (via Bloody Elbow).
“It’s frustrating because I definitely would love to see him [McGregor] fight again sometime soon, I know he broke his toe and things, but you’ve got to think [about] it from his part too like he doesn’t have to fight… I know he’s a lifelong martial artist and it would be great for his fight to happen.
“It would be smart for Chandler to wait for that fight because I mean who else is he going to fight? I mean is he going to fight someone lower ranked than him, is he going to fight somebody for the title next, no.”
Thompson went on to say that not only would this be a huge payday for “Iron” Michael Chandler, but it would also be a legacy fight. “Wonderboy” said if he were in Chandler’s shoes he’d keep waiting for the clash with McGregor.
Time will tell when and if the “Notorious” one actually steps back inside the Octagon. We’ll keep you posted.
