Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael Chandler’s plan to wait for Conor McGregor fight: “Who else is he going to fight?”

Stephen Thompson Understands Why Michael Chandler is Waiting for Conor McGregor

During an interview with talkSport MMA, Stephen Thompson expressed his belief that there’s only one fight for Michael Chandler, and it’s against Conor McGregor (via Bloody Elbow).

“It’s frustrating because I definitely would love to see him [McGregor] fight again sometime soon, I know he broke his toe and things, but you’ve got to think [about] it from his part too like he doesn’t have to fight… I know he’s a lifelong martial artist and it would be great for his fight to happen.

“It would be smart for Chandler to wait for that fight because I mean who else is he going to fight? I mean is he going to fight someone lower ranked than him, is he going to fight somebody for the title next, no.”

Thompson went on to say that not only would this be a huge payday for “Iron” Michael Chandler, but it would also be a legacy fight. “Wonderboy” said if he were in Chandler’s shoes he’d keep waiting for the clash with McGregor.

Time will tell when and if the “Notorious” one actually steps back inside the Octagon. We’ll keep you posted.