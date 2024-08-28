Henry Cejudo apologizes to Khamzat Chimaev over recent prank
Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has issued an apology to fellow UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev.
As we know, Henry Cejudo isn’t afraid to make some noise on social media. Over the course of the last five years, he’s built up a persona for himself – ‘Triple C’. In terms of what he’s achieved in the cage, he’s had great success after becoming world champion at both flyweight and bantamweight.
Why he’s struggled since coming back, he’s still a legend in the sport in his own right. However, someone who isn’t a fan of his work is none other than Khamzat Chimaev.
In a recent interview, he explained why that may be the case.
Cejudo issues apology to Chimaev
“You know what? I’ll apologize to Khamzat,” Cejudo said in a new interview with Home of Fight. “I really will, because now I understand why … we had Khamzat on the show and Khamzat happened to leave his hat in the studio. And the next day, we had had [Paulo Costa] ‘The Eraser,’ ‘Master Secret Juice.’”
“Paulo ended up grabbing the hat and freaking rubbing it through his nutsack,” Cejudo continued. “And, obviously, I was bawling, dude. I was laughing. But I could also see how and why [Khamzat] probably got upset. I get it, man. I probably trolled it. It wasn’t something that we had planned. It was just like, hey, we’re just gonna tell him, ‘Here’s the hat.’”
“When you’re in that content business, we always want things to kinda trigger off. But then Paulo took it to the next level … It wasn’t cool, man. So I could see from Borz’s side, and I think this is the first time that I’m really making this public. It wasn’t planned, but I apologize. Khamzat, one, thank you for coming on. And then two, man, the way that happened, I can see why he’s pissed at me.”
“So when you do this, man, like, tag him, dude,” Cejudo concluded. “Because the last thing we wanna do is literally get a fist fight with this dude.”
