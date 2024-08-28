Henry Cejudo apologizes to Khamzat Chimaev over recent prank

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has issued an apology to fellow UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Henry Cejudo

As we know, Henry Cejudo isn’t afraid to make some noise on social media. Over the course of the last five years, he’s built up a persona for himself – ‘Triple C’. In terms of what he’s achieved in the cage, he’s had great success after becoming world champion at both flyweight and bantamweight.

Why he’s struggled since coming back, he’s still a legend in the sport in his own right. However, someone who isn’t a fan of his work is none other than Khamzat Chimaev.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo reveals ‘emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics: “He was with like six dudes”

In a recent interview, he explained why that may be the case.

Cejudo issues apology to Chimaev

“You know what? I’ll apologize to Khamzat,” Cejudo said in a new interview with Home of Fight. “I really will, because now I understand why … we had Khamzat on the show and Khamzat happened to leave his hat in the studio. And the next day, we had had [Paulo Costa] ‘The Eraser,’ ‘Master Secret Juice.’”

“Paulo ended up grabbing the hat and freaking rubbing it through his nutsack,” Cejudo continued. “And, obviously, I was bawling, dude. I was laughing. But I could also see how and why [Khamzat] probably got upset. I get it, man. I probably trolled it. It wasn’t something that we had planned. It was just like, hey, we’re just gonna tell him, ‘Here’s the hat.’”

“When you’re in that content business, we always want things to kinda trigger off. But then Paulo took it to the next level … It wasn’t cool, man. So I could see from Borz’s side, and I think this is the first time that I’m really making this public. It wasn’t planned, but I apologize. Khamzat, one, thank you for coming on. And then two, man, the way that happened, I can see why he’s pissed at me.”

“So when you do this, man, like, tag him, dude,” Cejudo concluded. “Because the last thing we wanna do is literally get a fist fight with this dude.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for both men? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White reacts to footage of UFC 306 title challenger Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024
Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.

Dana White
Jon Jones

Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued his war of words with the media over Jon Jones’ status as the sport’s GOAT.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly's hostile comments: "Go back to cutting yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier explains the hidden intent behind Sean O'Malley's recent KO prediction

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s prediction for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili is a possible attempt at mental warfare.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson's only chance to beat him was by a "lucky punch"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest taunts: "My job is to tell the truth!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to Joaquin Buckley’s recent invitation for a face-to-face conversation after their hostile online back-and-forths.

Bo Nickal and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo explains why fighting Bo Nickal "wouldn't be good" for Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Bo Nickal would beat Israel Adesanya if they ended up fighting.

Demetrious Johnson, Belal Muhammad
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson responds to Belal Muhammad's harsh criticism of his MMA analysis: "I haven't seen you fight that much!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has issued a detailed response to some of Belal Muhammad’s harsh rhetoric towards his fighting analysis.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Kamaru Usman

Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over him, sends message to Belal Muhammad: "Get ready!"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes it’s shameful that Kamaru Usman might fight Belal Muhammad.