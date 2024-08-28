Henry Cejudo apologizes to Khamzat Chimaev over recent prank

Cejudo issues apology to Chimaev

“You know what? I’ll apologize to Khamzat,” Cejudo said in a new interview with Home of Fight. “I really will, because now I understand why … we had Khamzat on the show and Khamzat happened to leave his hat in the studio. And the next day, we had had [Paulo Costa] ‘The Eraser,’ ‘Master Secret Juice.’”

“Paulo ended up grabbing the hat and freaking rubbing it through his nutsack,” Cejudo continued. “And, obviously, I was bawling, dude. I was laughing. But I could also see how and why [Khamzat] probably got upset. I get it, man. I probably trolled it. It wasn’t something that we had planned. It was just like, hey, we’re just gonna tell him, ‘Here’s the hat.’”

“When you’re in that content business, we always want things to kinda trigger off. But then Paulo took it to the next level … It wasn’t cool, man. So I could see from Borz’s side, and I think this is the first time that I’m really making this public. It wasn’t planned, but I apologize. Khamzat, one, thank you for coming on. And then two, man, the way that happened, I can see why he’s pissed at me.”

“So when you do this, man, like, tag him, dude,” Cejudo concluded. “Because the last thing we wanna do is literally get a fist fight with this dude.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

