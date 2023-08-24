Ham Seo Hee believes she’s “a cut above” Stamp Fairtex in MMA

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 23, 2023

Ham Seo Hee, a seasoned veteran with a remarkable track record, recognizes the challenge presented by Stamp Fairtex.

Ham Seo Hee Stamp Fairtex

ONE’s #2-ranked atomweight contender is slated to go head-to-head with the Thai megastar for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

“I think Stamp is a powerful opponent,” Ham said.

One could argue that Stamp’s journey to this point has been nothing short of extraordinary. In fact, it has even impressed stars like Sage Northcutt.

As a former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, her feats in the striking world are undeniable. But what makes this showdown even more tantalizing is Stamp’s seamless transition to MMA.

Despite her initial background as a striker, Stamp’s evolution as a mixed martial artist has been both impressive and rapid.

Moreover, her ability to adapt and excel in a variety of disciplines has not gone unnoticed. This sets her apart as a true multi-dimensional threat.

“Her Muay Thai strikes are powerful, and she successfully transitioned them into MMA,” Ham said.

It’s clear that Ham is not underestimating Stamp’s skill set and is taking the necessary steps to ensure she’s prepared for every aspect of their scheduled five-round clash.

But while Ham respects Stamp’s accomplishments, the Team MAD representative is confident in what she brings to the table, too.

“I’m a cut above her in MMA. I think MMA striking has different distances and movements that set it apart,” she said.

Ham Seo Hee leaving no stone unturned while training for Stamp Fairtex

With the World Title on the line, Ham Seo Hee has adopted a meticulous approach to preparing for Stamp Fairtex.

She has been working on every facet of her game to ensure she’s in peak condition and beats Stamp at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

“I am putting in a lot of effort to get ready for the upcoming fight — like any other one — so I have no regrets when the fight comes,” Ham said.

“I am doing my best to prepare in every aspect rather than just preparing separately for one area. But as we both possess striking strengths, I am focusing on training to showcase it during the title fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Seo Hee Ham Stamp Fairtex

