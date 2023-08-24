Ham Seo Hee believes she’s “a cut above” Stamp Fairtex in MMA

Ham Seo Hee, a seasoned veteran with a remarkable track record, recognizes the challenge presented by Stamp Fairtex.

ONE’s #2-ranked atomweight contender is slated to go head-to-head with the Thai megastar for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

“I think Stamp is a powerful opponent,” Ham said.

One could argue that Stamp’s journey to this point has been nothing short of extraordinary. In fact, it has even impressed stars like Sage Northcutt.

As a former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, her feats in the striking world are undeniable. But what makes this showdown even more tantalizing is Stamp’s seamless transition to MMA.

Despite her initial background as a striker, Stamp’s evolution as a mixed martial artist has been both impressive and rapid.

Moreover, her ability to adapt and excel in a variety of disciplines has not gone unnoticed. This sets her apart as a true multi-dimensional threat.

“Her Muay Thai strikes are powerful, and she successfully transitioned them into MMA,” Ham said.

It’s clear that Ham is not underestimating Stamp’s skill set and is taking the necessary steps to ensure she’s prepared for every aspect of their scheduled five-round clash.

But while Ham respects Stamp’s accomplishments, the Team MAD representative is confident in what she brings to the table, too.

“I’m a cut above her in MMA. I think MMA striking has different distances and movements that set it apart,” she said.