Fernie Garcia knows he’s fighting for his job at UFC Singapore, confident he will upset Rinya Nakamura: “I’m ready to go on my run”

By Cole Shelton - August 23, 2023

Fernie Garcia wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight.

Fernie Garcia

After getting signed off the Contender Series, Garcia has lost both his UFC fights by decision to Journey Newson in his debut and Brady Hiestand. It’s been a disappointing time for Garcia as he knows he hasn’t fought to his ability but is excited to get another chance.

“100%. I thought I was fighting for my job in my last fight and that didn’t go my way. I’m just really happy they gave me an opportunity to show what I’m about,” Garcia said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think it has to do with them knowing I haven’t shown what I can do in there. I had really exciting fights on the regional scene and I haven’t been able to do that in the UFC. They know I should be able to show that in this fight.”

Once Fernie Garcia got the fight offer to face Rinya Nakamura at UFC Singapore, he was excited for the test. Namakura is 7-0 and is the ‘Road to the UFC’ winner and won his Octagon debut in just 33 seconds.

Fernie Garcia vows to stun Rinya Nakamura

“I am now pretty familiar. I hadn’t heard of him before I got this fight, I wasn’t familiar with the Road to the UFC and all that,” Garcia explained. “He’s game, he’s very good everywhere, has one of the best wrestling in the division, and has dynamite in his left hand and rear kick. I’m excited for this fight.”

Against Rinya Nakamura, Fernie Garcia knows the undefeated fighter will be cocky and confident and try and come in and get another first-round finish. In his career, Nakamura has won five of his seven fights by first-round stoppage, however, Garcia is confident he has all the tools to get the job done.

“I think he’s going to come out very confident due to my two lackluster fights in the UFC. He’s going to get in my face and try and break me. He’s going to come in and be very confident and cocky and think he can outbox me,” Garcia said. “But, I promise you it’s not going to happen. Once he gets countered a couple of times, he will go to his wrestling and try and take me down and make it a boring fight.”

Should Garcia get his hand raised at UFC Singapore, he knows it’s a statement win and proves to everyone he belongs in the UFC.

“That is all I’m thinking about, is changing my career. Starting at 0-2 has been draining and winning against an undefeated prospect would mean the world to me. I’m ready to go on my run,” Garcia concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Fernie Garcia UFC

