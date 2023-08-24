Fernie Garcia knows he’s fighting for his job at UFC Singapore, confident he will upset Rinya Nakamura: “I’m ready to go on my run”

Fernie Garcia wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight.

After getting signed off the Contender Series, Garcia has lost both his UFC fights by decision to Journey Newson in his debut and Brady Hiestand. It’s been a disappointing time for Garcia as he knows he hasn’t fought to his ability but is excited to get another chance.

“100%. I thought I was fighting for my job in my last fight and that didn’t go my way. I’m just really happy they gave me an opportunity to show what I’m about,” Garcia said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think it has to do with them knowing I haven’t shown what I can do in there. I had really exciting fights on the regional scene and I haven’t been able to do that in the UFC. They know I should be able to show that in this fight.”

Once Fernie Garcia got the fight offer to face Rinya Nakamura at UFC Singapore, he was excited for the test. Namakura is 7-0 and is the ‘Road to the UFC’ winner and won his Octagon debut in just 33 seconds.