Henry Cejudo warns Sean O’Malley that he would take him down faster than USADA did: “The holes in your game are bigger than Logan Paul’s fiancé”
Henry Cejudo has taken another shot at Sean O’Malley as he continues to push for another title opportunity.
Last weekend at UFC 292, Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. In doing so, he certainly ruffled a few feathers, and that includes Henry Cejudo. The man known as ‘Triple C’ was visibly shocked to see the result play out during his reaction video, and in the immediate aftermath, he made it clear that he’s interested in taking on ‘Suga’.
Of course, Sean has many different paths he can choose to go down right now. Cejudo, meanwhile, will seemingly do whatever it takes in order to get his attention.
In his most recent tweet, the former champ brought up O’Malley’s issues with USADA which led to him receiving suspensions.
I would take you down faster than USADA did. Aljo was too busy making rum and trying to figure out what gender you identify as. The holes in your game are bigger than Logan Paul’s fiancé. https://t.co/Rkm3muALUq pic.twitter.com/PH3RABIjDx
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 24, 2023
Cejudo goes after O’Malley
Henry Cejudo is going to say and do what he wants to do. He doesn’t appear to have any limits, and he isn’t afraid to go after someone like Sean O’Malley. As a former two-weight world champion, too, there’s a chance he may only need one win in order to get a shot at the crown.
As for O’Malley, it really isn’t clear what he’s going to do next. He has plenty of potential contenders on his plate, and he knows he holds all the cards.
Do you believe we are going to see Sean O’Malley defend his crown against Henry Cejudo in the near future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC