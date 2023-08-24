Henry Cejudo warns Sean O’Malley that he would take him down faster than USADA did: “The holes in your game are bigger than Logan Paul’s fiancé”

Henry Cejudo has taken another shot at Sean O’Malley as he continues to push for another title opportunity.

Last weekend at UFC 292, Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. In doing so, he certainly ruffled a few feathers, and that includes Henry Cejudo. The man known as ‘Triple C’ was visibly shocked to see the result play out during his reaction video, and in the immediate aftermath, he made it clear that he’s interested in taking on ‘Suga’.

Of course, Sean has many different paths he can choose to go down right now. Cejudo, meanwhile, will seemingly do whatever it takes in order to get his attention.

In his most recent tweet, the former champ brought up O’Malley’s issues with USADA which led to him receiving suspensions.