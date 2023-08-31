Smilla Sundell calls Stamp Fairtex “a big inspiration,” reveals the moment that made her want to train at Fairtex

Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex have cultivated a friendship that extends beyond their role as training partners.

The Swedish striker has found in Stamp an inspiration that fuels her own aspirations.

“Stamp has been a big inspiration for me all these years. That’s why I moved to Fairtex, because I saw that she made it, and I wanted to do the same,” she said.

Sundell narrowed down her journey toward Muay Thai excellence to one impactful moment. In 2018, she watched her teammate in action against Alma Juniku. That experience changed everything for the teen star.

“When I saw Stamp defending the [ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title] against Alma Juniku, we were eating dinner and watching that fight. Just seeing that fight, I was like, ‘Wow, I want to do that too,’” she recalled.

Moreover, she values the rapport that has blossomed between her and Stamp.

Their careers might demand a lot of attention, but they’ve fostered a strong bond rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences.

“We have a friendly relationship. We joke around in the gym, and we see each other outside, but after training, we are all so dead,” Sundell said. “So the main thing we do is go and eat together with some of our friends.”

Now, Sundell is paying it forward. In fact, she wants to inspire a new generation of female athletes.