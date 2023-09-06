Israel Adesanya plans to put on a “masterclass” against Sean Strickland at UFC 293: “I’m gonna make this look really easy”

Israel Adesanya is confident he will be leaving Sydney as the UFC middleweight champion.

Adesanya is set to defend his title in the main event of UFC 293 against Sean Strickland in a fight that wasn’t the original plan. Instead, after Dricus Du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker in July, the plan was for him to face Adesanya next as the two even had a faceoff in the Octagon. However, an injury made the turnaround too quick for ‘DDP’ and Strickland was able to step in to get the title shot.

With Sean Strickland being 2-2 in his last four fights, he’s a sizeable underdog and Israel Adesanya plans to prove why on Saturday as he expects to make this fight look easy.

“I feel stronger, I feel faster, more explosive, I’m hitting harder. Expect to see me at my best. Expect to see a masterclass, a showcase in true fighting. I’m gonna make this look easy, really easy,” Israel Adesanya said on UFC Countdown.