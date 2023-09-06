Israel Adesanya plans to put on a “masterclass” against Sean Strickland at UFC 293: “I’m gonna make this look really easy”

By Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Israel Adesanya is confident he will be leaving Sydney as the UFC middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya

Adesanya is set to defend his title in the main event of UFC 293 against Sean Strickland in a fight that wasn’t the original plan. Instead, after Dricus Du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker in July, the plan was for him to face Adesanya next as the two even had a faceoff in the Octagon. However, an injury made the turnaround too quick for ‘DDP’ and Strickland was able to step in to get the title shot.

With Sean Strickland being 2-2 in his last four fights, he’s a sizeable underdog and Israel Adesanya plans to prove why on Saturday as he expects to make this fight look easy.

“I feel stronger, I feel faster, more explosive, I’m hitting harder. Expect to see me at my best. Expect to see a masterclass, a showcase in true fighting. I’m gonna make this look easy, really easy,” Israel Adesanya said on UFC Countdown.

Adesanya looking for 6th title defense

RELATED: Dared Cannonier set to weigh-in as backup fighter for the middleweight title.

If Israel Adesanya does as he says and makes it look easy and a masterclass, fans should be in for a treat. However, Adesanya did make very similar comments in the lead-up to his fight against Jared Cannonier and fans were disappointed that ‘The Last Stylebender’ didn’t put on a more entertaining fight.

Should Adesanya defeat Strickland at UFC 293, it does seem likely that Du Plessis would be next. But, before that happens he will need to get past the outspoken American.

Israel Adesanya enters his title defense with a record of 24-2 and reclaimed his belt back in April with a KO win over Alex Pereira. Prior to that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira to lose his middleweight title. In his career, Adesanya has defended the middleweight strap five times.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dana White

Steve Williams wants to challenge Dana White over PFC trademark concerns: “Yes I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring”

Zain Bando - September 5, 2023
Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Charles Jourdain, Chan Sung Jung, UFC Greenville
UFC

The Korean Zombie has a message for the individual who stole his glove following UFC retirement fight: “Whoever took my glove, you’ve crossed the line”

Chris Taylor - September 5, 2023

The Korean Zombie was not happy that a fan decided to walk off with one of his gloves following his final fight at UFC Singapore.

Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 5
Israel Adesanya

PHOTO | UFC 5 covers officially revealed featuring Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya on deluxe version

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

The covers for UFC 5 have officially been released.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Ray Longo hopeful the UFC sets up Chris Weidman with "one last fight that’s fair" so he can go out on a win

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Ray Longo the head coach of Chris Weidman wants to see the former UFC middleweight champion end his career with a win.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals hilarious plan for middleweight title with UFC 293 win over Israel Adesanya: "If anyone wants it"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland is planning to get some extra cash with an upset win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley claims Marlon Vera is not actually a draw but admits he’s the biggest fight: “Just because of that controversial fight”

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023
Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas slams Manon Fiorot after being dubbed 'too small' after loss: "I dropped your a*s"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Rose Namajunas has responded to Manon Fiorot.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland reveals he punched a citizen for running his "f*****g mouth" in Australia ahead of UFC 293: "Uppercut to his stomach"

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland revealed he has already committed assault during his brief stint in Australia.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Merab Dvalishvili’s refusal to fight Aljamain Sterling could be about more than just friendship

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Merab Dvalishvili’s refusal to fight Aljamain Sterling could be about more than just friendship.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland slams “f**king prostitute” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 293: “Izzy is the f**king definition of spineless”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland has gone off on Israel Adesanya ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 293.