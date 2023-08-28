Denice Zamboanga expects Stamp Fairtex to finish Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Denice Zamboanga has voiced her support for former teammate and No. 1 women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex.

Denice Zamboanga

Stamp will duke it out with No. 2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship. The bout will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on September 29 via Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Having trained and fought alongside Stamp in the past, the Filipina brings an insider’s view to the table. Zamboanga sees her longtime friend as the more versatile competitor heading into the matchup.

“I think Stamp is going to win this fight because she’s the more well-rounded fighter. Her aggression will overpower Ham,” the Filipina said.

Coincidentally, former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard Folayang gives Stamp a slight edge, too.

However, Zamboanga is quick to issue a note of caution when it comes to Ham and her capabilities.

After all, “The Menace” is no stranger to the South Korean’s skills. She previously faced her twice, but she came up short on both occasions.

Moreover, Ham has proven her mettle throughout the years. Not only does she boast a high fight IQ and possess the adaptability that can turn the tide of a match, but the South Korean has won gold in Rizin, Road FC, and Deep Jewels.

“Ham is great at reading opponents. She can figure out an opponent’s style and adapt. And she’s physically very strong,” Zamboanga said.

Denice Zamboanga expects Stamp Fairtex to win with a body shot

Denice Zamboanga knows both fighters all too well, but she predicts that Stamp Fairtex will emerge triumphant over Ham Seo Hee by way of knockout.

The Filipina even envisions Stamp being able to get the job done with her signature rib-crunching kicks.

“I see a knockout win for Stamp Fairtex via body shot. I’ve felt Stamp’s body kicks in training, and it’s a knockout blow. I know how that feels, and it’s not good,” Zamboanga said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

