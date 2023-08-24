Eduard Folayang favors Stamp Fairtex over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14
As ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video draws near, anticipation continues to mount for the electrifying clash between top-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex and No. 2 contender Ham Seo Hee. One of the many people who are excited for this bout is Eduard Folayang.
Both athletes will compete for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title, which headlines the show.
Folayang, a Filipino legend and former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, is thrilled to see the action go down. And with both women possessing exceptional striking arsenals, the icon believes fans are in for a treat.
“This will be an exciting fight. Of course, Ham Seo Hee is more of a stand-up fighter who leans heavily on her boxing. And then you have another fighter like Stamp, who’s also a striker coming from a Muay Thai background,” he said.
“Fans have a good reason why they should look forward to this fight. This will be a battle between two legitimate strikers.”
Stamp and Ham are known to favor their striking, and Folayang expects them both to utilize those strengths. However, he believes it’s imperative for each athlete to find a weakness in their opponent’s game and capitalize on it.
“It will depend on who initiates a different and more effective game plan, as well as who has gone through better preparation, in this match since we’re talking about two strikers here,” Folayang said.
“So, I expect the pace to be pretty intense from start to finish.”
While the odds on paper are close, Folayang truly feels that Stamp holds a slight edge over Ham in this high-stakes encounter.
“This will be an all-out striking contest, or at least for the majority of it. I’m giving Stamp the slight advantage,” he said.
Eduard Folayang eyes redemption at ONE Fight Night 14
While the Stamp Fairtex-Ham Seo Hee World Title fight is captivating fans, Eduard Folayang has another reason to be excited for September 29. The Filipino will compete at ONE Fight Night 14, too.
He faces familiar foe Amir Khan in a three-round lightweight MMA match that holds great significance for his career.
The rematch takes on added importance as it unfolds in the same venue where “Landslide” has achieved some of his most remarkable victories — the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
“I’m grateful that 12 years later, I’m still here and competing. I believe it’s high time again to make history once more, this time with a lot of experiences, in a place where my career was made,” Folayang said.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Eduard Folayang ONE Championship Seo Hee Ham Stamp Fairtex