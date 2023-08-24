Eduard Folayang favors Stamp Fairtex over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

As ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video draws near, anticipation continues to mount for the electrifying clash between top-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex and No. 2 contender Ham Seo Hee. One of the many people who are excited for this bout is Eduard Folayang.

Both athletes will compete for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title, which headlines the show.

Folayang, a Filipino legend and former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, is thrilled to see the action go down. And with both women possessing exceptional striking arsenals, the icon believes fans are in for a treat.

“This will be an exciting fight. Of course, Ham Seo Hee is more of a stand-up fighter who leans heavily on her boxing. And then you have another fighter like Stamp, who’s also a striker coming from a Muay Thai background,” he said.

“Fans have a good reason why they should look forward to this fight. This will be a battle between two legitimate strikers.”

Stamp and Ham are known to favor their striking, and Folayang expects them both to utilize those strengths. However, he believes it’s imperative for each athlete to find a weakness in their opponent’s game and capitalize on it.

“It will depend on who initiates a different and more effective game plan, as well as who has gone through better preparation, in this match since we’re talking about two strikers here,” Folayang said.

“So, I expect the pace to be pretty intense from start to finish.”

While the odds on paper are close, Folayang truly feels that Stamp holds a slight edge over Ham in this high-stakes encounter.

“This will be an all-out striking contest, or at least for the majority of it. I’m giving Stamp the slight advantage,” he said.