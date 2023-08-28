Alex Pereira sounds off on “washed up” Anthony Smith for bashing other fighters: “He never amounted to anything”

Alex Pereira Goes Off On Anthony Smith

Regardless of Smith’s intentions, Alex Pereira doesn’t appreciate “Lionheart’s” take abut him. The former UFC Middleweight Champion took to his YouTube channel to respond (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“I always see [Smith] talking, especially about me,” Pereira said. “…I don’t know what he has against me. …He relishes bashing other athletes because he has no clue what they go through.

“…He has to give his two cents because he loves being in the spotlight,” Pereira stated. “…No one talks about him so he spouts off nonsense just to get some screen time.”

Pereira went on to say that he believes Anthony Smith has some jealousy over how quickly he’s garnered success in the UFC.

“…This guy is frustrated because I’m already making good money, going for another championship, entering another weight class and all eyes are now on me, and he’s stuck in a rut.

“…The only ones who speak bad about me are Anthony Smith types — washed up [veterans] who never amounted to anything. They’re in a really tight spot or [are] still a nobody.”

Pereira figures to be next in line for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He pulled off a split decision victory over Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event this past July. Many fans are expecting to see Pereira fight Jiří Procházka for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. That bout has not been made official at this time.