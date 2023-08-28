Alex Pereira sounds off on “washed up” Anthony Smith for bashing other fighters: “He never amounted to anything”

By Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2023

Alex Pereira has some scathing words for fellow UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira

Pereira has caught wind of comments made by “Lionheart.” Smith expressed his belief that “Poatan” isn’t as intimidating at light heavyweight as he was in the middleweight division. Smith is known for being vocal about his takes, while insisting he never intends to be disrespectful.

RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH “WOULD LOVE” TO FIGHT ALEX PEREIRA AT LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT, BUT THINKS THE BRAZILIAN WILL STRUGGLE AT 205LBS

Alex Pereira Goes Off On Anthony Smith

Regardless of Smith’s intentions, Alex Pereira doesn’t appreciate “Lionheart’s” take abut him. The former UFC Middleweight Champion took to his YouTube channel to respond (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“I always see [Smith] talking, especially about me,” Pereira said. “…I don’t know what he has against me. …He relishes bashing other athletes because he has no clue what they go through.

“…He has to give his two cents because he loves being in the spotlight,” Pereira stated. “…No one talks about him so he spouts off nonsense just to get some screen time.”

Pereira went on to say that he believes Anthony Smith has some jealousy over how quickly he’s garnered success in the UFC.

“…This guy is frustrated because I’m already making good money, going for another championship, entering another weight class and all eyes are now on me, and he’s stuck in a rut.

“…The only ones who speak bad about me are Anthony Smith types — washed up [veterans] who never amounted to anything. They’re in a really tight spot or [are] still a nobody.”

Pereira figures to be next in line for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He pulled off a split decision victory over Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-main event this past July. Many fans are expecting to see Pereira fight Jiří Procházka for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. That bout has not been made official at this time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie

Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023
Sean O'Malley, UFC 269
UFC

UFC champion Sean O’Malley sounds off on MMA managers that take 20% of fighter purses: “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken a shot at MMA managers who take a certain amount of their fighter’s purse.

Rafael dos Anjos
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has responded to a fight offer from Michael Johnson.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson reveals the alternative fight offers he received for UFC 291, says he wants Kamaru Usman next

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2023

Stephen Thompson has spoken candidly about what the future holds for him after what happened back at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 headliner Israel Adesanya hasn't forgotten about Dricus du Plessis: "I do want that fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya still has Dricus du Plessis on his radar.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera insists fighting Sean O’Malley for UFC title makes sense: "There’s no way they’re not going to do it right now"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023
Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley trade shots over talk of a potential fight at featherweight: “I see this fight as too easy of a challenge”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria and UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley have gotten into an exchange on social media.

Dana White
UFC

Anthony Taylor accuses UFC President Dana White of treating the black fighters “like sh*t”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Anthony Taylor has bashed the UFC over what he feels is mistreatment of black fighters.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway happy to dispel “Pillow Holloway” nickname with KO win over The Korean Zombie: “I guess I had stone in the pillowcase today”

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Max Holloway debunked the narrative that he lacks punching power and he’s happy to let everyone know it.

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win
UFC

Photo | Sean O’Malley celebrates his UFC title win with a new tattoo on his forehead

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Sean O’Malley has a new face tattoo celebrating his first UFC championship victory.