UFC champion Sean O’Malley shares timeline for his first attempted title defense: “They want me to main event my own show”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has provided an update regarding his first potential title defense.
Back in August, Sean O’Malley shocked the world. He defeated Aljamain Sterling and captured the bantamweight championship of the world, and he did so emphatically via knockout. Ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s going to be next for him – as you’d imagine. While the likes of Merab Dvalishvili and Sterling himself have been requesting a title shot, O’Malley’s attention has been largely focused on former rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.
Now, in a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, ‘Suga’ has revealed that we’ll likely have to wait until next year to see him in the Octagon again.
O’Malley plans out his return
“I really, really did truly want to fight in December,” O’Malley explained on JRE MMA Show. “Like when I called out Chito in December, but I talked to UFC and they kind of already had [plans]. They were trying to get Colby [Covington] and Leon [Edwards] together.
“I asked them — they want me to main event my own show, which I think it’s f****** dope. I’m down with that.”
“I think UFC 300 is in April,” O’Malley said. “That would be a sweet card to be on, but again, they’re not going [to want me as main event]. I’m going to guess [I’ll fight again] before that, before UFC 300.”
“I’ve still got to go out there and prove it. I think once you become champ, it’s like are you champ? You’ve got to go defend the belt. You’ve got to defend the f****** belt, so I’m looking forward to that.”
