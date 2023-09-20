Impassioned Stamp Fairtex chases third world title at ONE Fight Night 14: ‘I’m determined to make history’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 20, 2023

Stamp Fairtex has reached the pinnacle of success in two disciplines under the ONE Championship banner — Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Stamp Fairtex

Now, the Thai superstar has her sights on making history yet again. The top-ranked contender is booked to face second-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title.

The bout headlines the star-studded ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Stamp is on the cusp of achieving something truly extraordinary. With a win, she would become the first athlete ever to win a ONE World Title in three different sports.

The Fairtex Training Center standout recognizes that defeating Ham will propel her to an entirely new level of greatness.

“This fight means a lot to me. If I win, I’ll be the first three-sport ONE World Champion, which no one has ever accomplished before. I’m determined to make history,” she said.

While the stakes are undeniably high, she is under no illusions about the challenges that lie ahead.

Ham boasts an impressive nine-fight winning streak and has a significantly experienced track record in MMA.

That said, Stamp knows that she must be at her absolute best to come out on top.

“Ham Seo Hee is a really strong fighter,” she said. “I agree that Ham is good in her sport, but I’m better than her in [striking], too. Let’s see who is better in the ring.”

Stamp Fairtex outlines winning formula for Ham Seo Hee

In preparation for her high-stakes clash with Ham Seo Hee, Stamp Fairtex is leaving no stone unturned.

She understands that the key to victory lies in her ability to keep the fight standing, where she can capitalize on her striking prowess.

“I think her plan is to come to punch me and then take me down to the ground. I’ll focus on my striking and try my best to stay on my feet and avoid her takedowns,” Stamp said.

“If possible, I want to win by KO because I hope to win a bonus too. And I want everyone to see me as the one who can knock Ham out.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex

