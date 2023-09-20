Impassioned Stamp Fairtex chases third world title at ONE Fight Night 14: ‘I’m determined to make history’

Stamp Fairtex has reached the pinnacle of success in two disciplines under the ONE Championship banner — Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Now, the Thai superstar has her sights on making history yet again. The top-ranked contender is booked to face second-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title.

The bout headlines the star-studded ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Stamp is on the cusp of achieving something truly extraordinary. With a win, she would become the first athlete ever to win a ONE World Title in three different sports.

The Fairtex Training Center standout recognizes that defeating Ham will propel her to an entirely new level of greatness.

“This fight means a lot to me. If I win, I’ll be the first three-sport ONE World Champion, which no one has ever accomplished before. I’m determined to make history,” she said.

While the stakes are undeniably high, she is under no illusions about the challenges that lie ahead.

Ham boasts an impressive nine-fight winning streak and has a significantly experienced track record in MMA.

That said, Stamp knows that she must be at her absolute best to come out on top.

“Ham Seo Hee is a really strong fighter,” she said. “I agree that Ham is good in her sport, but I’m better than her in [striking], too. Let’s see who is better in the ring.”