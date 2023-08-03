UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco

By Susan Cox - August 3, 2023
UFC fighter Song Yadong was robbed at gunpoint yesterday in San Francisco.

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50

‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was on a late-night drive from San Francisco to Sacramento with a friend, when a pit stop for a bottle of water at a gas station, could have ended in a life altering situation.

The 25-year-old explained what went down on the Douyin app:

“For the first time in my life, I was held at gunpoint. Last night, my friend and I drove back to Sacramento from San Francisco. On the way back, we were robbed by four black men at gunpoint. I was a little drunk, because I was with my friend and he was driving, so he wasn’t drinking. On our way back, I was a little thirsty. Then he drives around and looked at a couple of gas stations that were dark, and then he went to the one with the brightest lights.”

Continuing, Song Yadong, who was obviously shook-up by the incident, said:

“When we got there, those four black people who robbed us were already there. They’re not following us, they’re waiting for the victim. They’re all set; hood, license plates blocked. Then my friend drove over and parked there, and got out to buy some water. When he came out, he was held at gunpoint. The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace, and hit him with the handle of his gun.”

Thankfully although his friend was pistol-whipped, and robbed, neither party sustained serious injury.

Song Yadong (20-7 MMA) has won 4 of his last 5 fights inside of the Octagon, with his most recent victory coming via way of TKO against Ricky Simon (20-4 MMA) in April of this year.

Who would you like to see Song Yadong fight in the cage next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Song Yadong UFC

