3 keys to victory for Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13
The striking duo will battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
Allazov has ascended to the pinnacle of kickboxing during his ONE Championship tenure. But the one thing he hasn’t yet managed to do is topple Grigorian. And with his World Title on the line, he’ll be itching to tick that box this weekend.
With that, let’s look at three keys to victory for Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13.
First key to victory: start fast
What’s made Allazov such a star throughout his time with ONE is his pressure.
When “Chinga” knocked out Jo Nattawut, Samy Sana, and Superbon Singha Mawynn, his aggression played a pivotal role.
He must do the same against Grigorian. If he allows the Armenian a chance to settle into his groove, Allazov will have to work hard to regain control.
Second key to victory: maintain composure
“Chinga” must start the contest fast and sharp. However, he cannot go in there thinking about the past.
The pair are much different strikers than they were a decade ago, so the Belarusian must keep his emotions at bay.
If he remains cool and calm, Allazov’s chances of retaining his 26 pounds of gold and avenging his December 2013 loss to Grigorian become much higher.
Third key to victory: remain wary of high kicks
When the pair last met in December 2013, Grigorian’s high kick proved to be the difference-maker.
Grigorian utilizes his combinations to disguise the high kick very well. That said, Allazov must expect them to follow his rival’s punches.
If he can subdue the high kicks, he will force Grigorian to adapt. And, in turn, Allazov will open up opportunities to land his fight-ending punches.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
