3 keys to victory for Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov has a few keys to victory he’ll be looking to use when he completes a trilogy with No. 2 ranked contender Marat Grigorian that’s been 10 years in the making.

The striking duo will battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Allazov has ascended to the pinnacle of kickboxing during his ONE Championship tenure. But the one thing he hasn’t yet managed to do is topple Grigorian. And with his World Title on the line, he’ll be itching to tick that box this weekend.

With that, let’s look at three keys to victory for Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13.