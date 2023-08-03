Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.

It will be Diaz vs Paul going head-to-head in the boxing ring this coming Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The boxing match will be available on pay-per-view (PPV) via DAZN and ESPN+.

In the lead-up to the ‘Ready 4 War’ battle there was a ‘Face 2 Face’ interview featuring the two fighters.

Apparently, Nate Diaz ducked out early from the venue.

When the 38-year-old, who will be making his first professional boxing debut, was asked about his departure from the ‘Face 2 Face’, the Californian responded:

“Sometimes less is more, I believe. I’m just going with the week and seeing how it goes. It’s usually how I do it, anyway. People judge me on how I promote the fight. I’ve been in some of the biggest fights of them all, so. Let me do me, and you do you.”

Concluding, Nate Diaz said (h/t MMAMania):

“I came back and all you f**kers were gone. Were you guys there? You guys left. I came out the bathroom and there was no people in the place. You guys left!”

Diaz was very present and in good spirits during the press scrum today, Thursday August 3rd.

As far as Jake Pauls’ take on Diaz at the ‘Face 2 Face’, he seemed frustrated at the time. Speaking at the press scrum the 26-year-old said:

“Yeah, whatever he wants to do — it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, Saturday’s his last day of being a fighter. I’m knocking him the f**k out. Putting him to sleep. He’s a b**ch, he’s a bully, and he’s not a professional like I am.”

Will you be watching this Saturday? Do you think Nate Diaz can defeat Jake Paul in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!