UFC 296 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Stephen Thompson (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.

Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in Sin City. ‘Nomad’ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020, earning stoppage victories in all five of those fights. His most previous effort resulted in a submission win over Geoff Neal at UFC 285.

Meanwhile, Stephen Thomspon (17-6-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a TKO victory over Kevin Holland last December. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Wonderboy’, as he had previously suffered decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad respectively.

Round one of this UFC 296 welterweight matchup begins and Stephen Thompson comes out in his classic karate stance. He lands a low kick. Shavkat Rakhmonov comes forward and closes the distance. He pushes ‘Wonderboy’ up against the cage. Rakhmonov with some short shots and then a good knee. More uppercuts now from the undefeated contender. Shavkat looks for a takedown, but Thompson is able to defend. Shavkat Rakhmonov with a nice right hand. 90 seconds remain in the opening round. Thompson is still backed against the cage. Shavkat lands a pair of knees. Stephen Thompson breaks free and circles off the fence. He lands a nice body kick. He follows that up with a nice 1-2. Rakhmonov comes forward with a left hand. Thompson answers with a right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Stephen Thompson lands some good kicks early. Shavkat Rakhmonov dives in for a takedown, but he can’t get it. He pushes ‘Wonderboy’ against the cage and continues to attempt to take the fight to the floor. It takes some time, but eventually Shavkat gets Thompson down. Rakhmonov is looking to move to the back. He ties up one of Thompson’s arms and lands some body shots. He moves for a rear-naked choke and it is tight. Stephen Thompson survives and escapes the hold. Shavkat Rakhmonov is now working from half guard. He is landing some short elbows from the position. He moves to the back and locks in another rear-naked choke. Thompson taps and this one is all over!

Official UFC 296 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson via submission in Round 2

