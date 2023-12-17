Pros react after Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Pimblett (21-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since narrowly defeating Jared Gordon at UFC 282 event last December. ‘The Baddy’ had gone a perfect 4-0 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s affair, this while scoring stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) was looking to snap a six-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘El Cucuy’ was coming off stoppage losses to Nate Diaz and Bobby Green in his most recent UFC appearances, with his most recent win coming in June of 2019, over UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone.

Tonight’s ‘Pimblett vs. Ferguson’ matchup proved to be a one-sided affair. Paddy Pimblett nearly scored a finish in the opening round, this after sending ‘El Cucuy’ crashing to the canvas from a knee and then landing some big ground and pound. However, Tony Ferguson showed off his grit and was able to survive the early onslaught. Unfortunately for the former interim champion, he could never really find any momentum outside of a few good shots early in round three. ‘The Baddy’ was able to control the fight on the canvas and ended up taking home a lopsided decision win.

Official UFC 296 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Ferguson’ below:

Let’s go Tony beat this little bum up! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 17, 2023

I fuck with Paddy and the braids. Looks good on him lowkey #UFC296 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 17, 2023

Tony is going to win. Pray to the fight gods!! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) December 17, 2023

Paddy already focusing on Tony’s lead leg! He needs to continue doing that. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

10-8 round for Paddy, he needs to finish this in the second. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

PADDY IS DOING AMAZING! #UFC296 — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) December 17, 2023

Im just that good. Run it back. — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 17, 2023

Tony’s cardio definitely held up. #UFC296 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2023

Paddy’s striking did look much improved. #UFC296 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2023

What a round!!! Paddy on Fire and Tony showing his grit and toughness! #UFC296 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 17, 2023

Happy Tony didn't get brutally ko'd and most likely Paddy got the win #UFC296 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 17, 2023

