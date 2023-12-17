Pros react after Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

By Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett (21-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since narrowly defeating Jared Gordon at UFC 282 event last December. ‘The Baddy’ had gone a perfect 4-0 under the UFC banner ahead of tonight’s affair, this while scoring stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) was looking to snap a six-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘El Cucuy’ was coming off stoppage losses to Nate Diaz and Bobby Green in his most recent UFC appearances, with his most recent win coming in June of 2019, over UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone.

Tonight’s ‘Pimblett vs. Ferguson’ matchup proved to be a one-sided affair. Paddy Pimblett nearly scored a finish in the opening round, this after sending ‘El Cucuy’ crashing to the canvas from a knee and then landing some big ground and pound. However, Tony Ferguson showed off his grit and was able to survive the early onslaught. Unfortunately for the former interim champion, he could never really find any momentum outside of a few good shots early in round three. ‘The Baddy’ was able to control the fight on the canvas and ended up taking home a lopsided decision win.

Official UFC 296 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pimblett vs. Ferguson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Paddy Pimblett defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296:

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next following his victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Las Vegas?

