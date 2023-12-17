Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Stephen Thompson at UFC 296

Tonight’s UFC 296 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson.

Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in Sin City. ‘Nomad’ had gone a perfect 5-0 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s contest, earning stoppage victories in all five of those fights. His most previous effort had of course resulted in a submission win over Geoff Neal at UFC 285.

Meanwhile, Stephen Thomspon (17-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since earning a TKO victory over Kevin Holland last December. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Wonderboy’, as he had previously suffered decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Rakhmonov vs. Thompson’ bout did not result in the fan friendly affair most viewers were hoping for. Shavkat Rakhmonov spent most of the first-round pinning Stephen Thompson against the cage. While he did land some strikes, there wasn’t a ton of action. Round two started off with ‘Wonderboy’ showcasing his crafty kicks, but that proved to be short lived as Shavkat quickly took the fight to the ground. From there, Rakhmonov was able to sink in a rear-naked choke which forced Thompson to tapout.

Official UFC 296 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:56 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rakhmonov vs. Thompson’ below:

Buzzer beater finish for Shavkat. Was pulling for my man, Wonderboy but Shavkat fought smart and did what he needed to do to win #UFC296 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 17, 2023

How strong is Shavkat? Unreal #UFC296 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 17, 2023

Who would you like to see Shavkat Rakhmonov fight next following his submission victory over Stephen Thompson this evening in Las Vegas?