Jonathan Haggerty aims to win over American fans at ONE 168 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 2, 2024

Successfully defending the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title isn’t Jonathan Haggerty’s only agenda in his next assignment. 

jonathan haggerty and superlek

The two-sport ONE World Champion stakes one of his crowns against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headliner of ONE 168: Denver. This event takes place at Ball Arena on September 6. 

“The General” has a valid reason to look forward to his upcoming bout. This marks his debut performance on American soil. 

“It’s my first time [competing in the U.S.]. I’m very excited,” he told The Sporting News. 

“I’m thankful that ONE Championship has given me the opportunity to fight in the main event and defend my title against such a great opponent in Superlek. I won’t disappoint. It’s going to be explosive.” 

Haggerty is one of the most exciting strikers on the planet today, and he aims to capture the hearts of the American audience by doing what he does best. 

“I want the U.S. fans to be saying, ‘We want him back, we want Haggerty back.’ That’s what I’m coming to do. I’m coming to put on a show for the fans and show I’m the best striker in the world,” he said. 

Jonathan Haggerty eager to exact payback on Superlek  

Johnathan Haggerty is fully aware that a formidable challenge awaits him in Denver. 

It’s worth noting that this is a rematch of their 2018 encounter outside ONE Championship. 

Superlek won the initial matchup after a doctor’s stoppage in the second round, owing to a serious cut on Haggerty’s left eye. 

Haggerty insists that much has changed since then. 

“When we last fought, I was a boy. I’m a man now. I know myself as a fighter. I know what works for me and what doesn’t. I’m a completely different fighter,” Haggerty said. 

“I feel like he’s stayed the same really — with just a traditional Muay Thai kind of style.”

However, the Englishman believes he has a solid strategy to defeat the Thai superstar this time around. 

“We’ve seen patterns in his game,” he said, “and we’re excited to exploit them.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

