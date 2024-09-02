Jonathan Haggerty aims to win over American fans at ONE 168 

Successfully defending the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title isn’t Jonathan Haggerty’s only agenda in his next assignment.

The two-sport ONE World Champion stakes one of his crowns against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headliner of ONE 168: Denver. This event takes place at Ball Arena on September 6.

“The General” has a valid reason to look forward to his upcoming bout. This marks his debut performance on American soil.

“It’s my first time [competing in the U.S.]. I’m very excited,” he told The Sporting News.

“I’m thankful that ONE Championship has given me the opportunity to fight in the main event and defend my title against such a great opponent in Superlek. I won’t disappoint. It’s going to be explosive.”

Haggerty is one of the most exciting strikers on the planet today, and he aims to capture the hearts of the American audience by doing what he does best.

“I want the U.S. fans to be saying, ‘We want him back, we want Haggerty back.’ That’s what I’m coming to do. I’m coming to put on a show for the fans and show I’m the best striker in the world,” he said.