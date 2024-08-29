Shavkat Rakhmonov accuses Belal Muhammad of avoiding UFC 310 fight: “All that talk about being an active champion”

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes Belal Muhammad will not be active as champion.

‘Remember The Name’ is fresh off his return to the cage last month in Manchester. In the main event of UFC 304, Belal Muhammad faced Leon Edwards in a rematch of their March 2021 encounter. Despite entering the cage a massive underdog, the Palestinian fighter outgrappled ‘Rocky’ en route to a unanimous decision win.

Following the victory, Belal Muhammad declared his intention to be an active champion. Not long after the win, the newly crowned welterweight titleholder called for a December return. In recent weeks, Muhammad has stated that he will defend his gold at UFC 310 against either Shavkat Rakhmonov or Kamaru Usman.

For his part, ‘Nomad’ hasn’t competed since a second-round submission win over Stephen Thompson in December. That victory moved Shavkat Rakhmonov to an impressive 18-0 record, with all victories coming by way of finish. While the welterweight was briefly linked to a fight with Jack Della Maddalena, that bout failed to come to fruition.

After all the talk about being an active champion, truth is Belal isn’t even ready to defend his title this year https://t.co/tg7cy1sfxN — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) August 28, 2024

I accepted the fight with madalena not my fault he is injured — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) August 28, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov takes aim at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has repeatedly stated that Shavkat Rakhmonov or not, he will likely compete at UFC 310 in December. However, the latter doesn’t believe that’s true. Taking to X earlier today, Rakhmonov made a post hitting at Muhammad for claiming to be an active champion, but not planning to fight in December.

One fan questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for not being active himself, to which ‘Nomad’ replied that he’s been trying to fight. He also confirmed that he was in discussions to face the aforementioned Maddalena, but due to an injury to the Australian, the bout wasn’t made. Regardless, it’s clear that Rakhmonov is ready for a return to the cage.

For what it’s worth, many, many fighters have already been linked to the UFC 310 card in December. Everyone from Conor McGregor to Islam Makhachev has been tied to the last pay-per-view of the year.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov next?