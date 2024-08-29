Carlos Prates accuses Michael Page of avoiding a fight against him: “You must be having nightmares!”

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates is ready for a fight against Michael Page.

‘The Nightmare’ is quickly becoming one of the most exciting fighters in the entire UFC. Carlos Prates comes out of the Fighting Nerds gym in Brazil, which has quickly taken over the promotion. While Caio Borralho seems to be getting the most shine of the group, the welterweight prospect is making a name for himself as well.

Earlier this month at UFC 305, Carlos Prates faced the returning Li Jingliang. ‘The Leech’ ended a yearlong layoff against the Brazilian and hoped to jump back into contention at 170 pounds. Instead, Prates completely dominated the Chinese fighter. It took just two rounds for the Brazilian to earn a devastating knockout victory.

Just a few weeks removed from that stoppage win, Carlos Prates is working on a return to the octagon. Earlier today, the Brazilian took to Instagram to call for a fight with Michael Page. For his part, ‘Venom’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 in late June. The defeat was his first inside the promotion since leaving Bellator last year.

Carlos Prates calls for a fight with Michael Page fresh off UFC 305 knockout win

Since that defeat to ‘The Future’, the British striker hasn’t booked his UFC return. However, he might’ve found the perfect dance partner in the form of Carlos Prates. In the post on Instagram, the Brazilian accused Michael Page of not answering the UFC’s calls about a fight against him.

While it’s unknown if the UFC has actually offered Michael Page a fight against Carlos Prates, it would make sense. ‘The Nightmare’ is fastly climbing the ranks at 170 pounds, and his knockout victory over Li Jingliang likely accelerated that move. Given that Page is ranked at welterweight, that bout would make sense for Prates.

Regardless, it’s clear that the Brazilian is ready for a quick return to the cage. Fresh off his stoppage win earlier this month, ‘The Nightmare’ is ready to hunt.

What do you make of these comments from Carlos Prates? Do you want to see the UFC welterweight prospect face Michael Page?