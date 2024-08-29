Carlos Prates accuses Michael Page of avoiding a fight against him: “You must be having nightmares!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates is ready for a fight against Michael Page.

Carlos Prates, Michael Page

‘The Nightmare’ is quickly becoming one of the most exciting fighters in the entire UFC. Carlos Prates comes out of the Fighting Nerds gym in Brazil, which has quickly taken over the promotion. While Caio Borralho seems to be getting the most shine of the group, the welterweight prospect is making a name for himself as well.

Earlier this month at UFC 305, Carlos Prates faced the returning Li Jingliang. ‘The Leech’ ended a yearlong layoff against the Brazilian and hoped to jump back into contention at 170 pounds. Instead, Prates completely dominated the Chinese fighter. It took just two rounds for the Brazilian to earn a devastating knockout victory.

Just a few weeks removed from that stoppage win, Carlos Prates is working on a return to the octagon. Earlier today, the Brazilian took to Instagram to call for a fight with Michael Page. For his part, ‘Venom’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 in late June. The defeat was his first inside the promotion since leaving Bellator last year.

RELATED: SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV LAUGHS OFF KAMARU USMAN GETTING A TITLE SHOT OVER HIM, SENDS MESSAGE TO BELAL MUHAMMAD: “GET READY!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos Prates (@thenightmare_170)

Carlos Prates calls for a fight with Michael Page fresh off UFC 305 knockout win

Since that defeat to ‘The Future’, the British striker hasn’t booked his UFC return. However, he might’ve found the perfect dance partner in the form of Carlos Prates. In the post on Instagram, the Brazilian accused Michael Page of not answering the UFC’s calls about a fight against him.

While it’s unknown if the UFC has actually offered Michael Page a fight against Carlos Prates, it would make sense. ‘The Nightmare’ is fastly climbing the ranks at 170 pounds, and his knockout victory over Li Jingliang likely accelerated that move. Given that Page is ranked at welterweight, that bout would make sense for Prates.

Regardless, it’s clear that the Brazilian is ready for a quick return to the cage. Fresh off his stoppage win earlier this month, ‘The Nightmare’ is ready to hunt.

What do you make of these comments from Carlos Prates? Do you want to see the UFC welterweight prospect face Michael Page?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Page UFC

Related

Torrez Finney, Dana White

Torrez Finney earns third shot on DWCS despite recent harsh speech from Dana White

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall "has my large black c*** in his mouth" as war of words intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - August 29, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has pivoted on his largely distant position on Tom Aspinall and a potential Octagon booking.

Alex Pereira
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira believes Alex Pereira can "beat anyone at heavyweight" if he moves up: "The guy is a beast"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2024

Glover Teixeira believes his protege Alex Pereira can have a ton of success at heavyweight if he does move up.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he didn't take UFC lightweight matchup: "I need the right fights"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Former UFC Featherweight Champion, Alex Volkanovski, doesn’t plan to float around weight classes.

Ben Askren
Daniel Cormier

Ben Askren sticks up for Daniel Cormier amid war of words with UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren, is sticking up for Daniel Cormier amid recent comments made by UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley.

Alex Pereira

Kayla Harrison doubles down on Alex Pereira's judo skills: "It’s crazy how fast he picks stuff up"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024
Stephen Thompson, Ian Machado Garry
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson would “love” to fight Ian Machado Garry, but doubts the Irishman gives him a chance: “I don't think he would”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Stephen Thompson has revealed that he’d love to fight Ian Machado Garry – but he isn’t convinced he’ll get the opportunity to do so.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Coach explains why Israel Adesanya’s defeat to Sean Strickland is a tougher pill to swallow than loss to Dricus du Plessis: “The Strickland loss, he’ll never get over”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Eugene Bareman has explained why Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland stings more than his defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis.

Ilia Topuria
Joe Rogan

Video | Joe Rogan gushes over “incredible” footage of Ilia Topuria doing pad work: “The speed man!”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t help but praise Ilia Topuria after seeing some of his recent pad work.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals injury riddled 2014 year almost resulted in his retirement: “Maybe this is a signal from God you have to stop”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that a string of injuries in 2014 almost resulted in him retiring prematurely.