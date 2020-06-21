Pros react after Josh Emmett defeats Shane Brugos in thrilling war at UFC on ESPN 11

A key featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos served as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event in Las Vegas.

Emmett (15-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Shane Burgos (13-1 MMA), the ‘Hurricane’ entered tonight’s co-main event sporting a three-fight win streak, his latest being a third-round TKO victory over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 244 this past November.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 co-headliner proved to be an absolute slugfest. Shane Burgos appeared to be getting the better of Josh Emmett in the early going, however the tide would turn in the late stages of round two. Then, in round three, Josh Emmett would proceed to drop Shane Burgos on multiple occasions on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC on ESPN 11 Result: Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to Emmett defeating Burgos below:

Pumped for this co main!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 21, 2020

Put dude in a body bag but he’s ranked before me? Lol damn I need to get back n scrap soon #UFCVegas3 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 21, 2020

I like both guys Emmett and Burgos the real main event #UFCVegas3 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 21, 2020

Got my 👁 on all the contenders. This going to be a good one! #UFCVegas3 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 21, 2020

Those calf kicks are gonna pay off big of this goes deep — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) June 21, 2020

Wow what a First round 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Belal vs Good was good but this one it’s a bang insane pressure from Burgos #UFCVegas3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 21, 2020

This is always one of the kind of fights you want to put…… then the next day you regret every life decision you’ve made till that point. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) June 21, 2020

This fight is crazy!!! Burgos and Emmett!! No quit and constant action! Insanely good!! #UFCVegas3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 21, 2020

Burgos rolls with the punches well. He’s taking a lot of power off of Emmetts powerful punches #UFCVegas3 #UFCFightNight — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 21, 2020

Wow!!! What a great fight!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 21, 2020

Man 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 awesome fight — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) June 21, 2020

This co main fight is insane 🤩#UFCVegas3 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 21, 2020

Finally this guys gets dropped! I was wondering what he was made of!! Tough as nails!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 21, 2020

Fight of the year candidate. Beautiful to see these two artists go to work in MY weight class #UFCVegas3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2020

I nominate @HurricaneShaneB for chin of the year. @JoshEmmettUFC and him having hell of a fight @Ufc #UFCVegas3 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 21, 2020

