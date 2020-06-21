Pros react after Josh Emmett defeats Shane Brugos in thrilling war at UFC on ESPN 11

By
Chris Taylor
-
Josh Emmett
Image: @joshemmettufc on Instagram

A key featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos served as the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event in Las Vegas.

Emmett (15-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektic in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Shane Burgos (13-1 MMA), the ‘Hurricane’ entered tonight’s co-main event sporting a three-fight win streak, his latest being a third-round TKO victory over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 244 this past November.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 co-headliner proved to be an absolute slugfest. Shane Burgos appeared to be getting the better of Josh Emmett in the early going, however the tide would turn in the late stages of round two. Then, in round three, Josh Emmett would proceed to drop Shane Burgos on multiple occasions on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC on ESPN 11 Result: Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to Emmett defeating Burgos below:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 20, 2020