Serghei Spivac goes to bat for his upcoming UFC Paris opponent Ciryl Gane: “Journalists talk too much”

Serghei Spivac is going to bat for his upcoming UFC Paris opponent Ciryl Gane.

UFC Paris takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, September 2nd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Headlining the event is a heavyweight bout between Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA) and Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA).

Gane, 33, most recently fought for the vacant UFC heavyweight title but lost to Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) this past March at UFC 285. Gane was submitted in just over two minutes by ‘Bones’, in which some called the battle – a lackluster fight at best.

Spivac, 28, has won 3 in a row coming into his fight with ‘Bon Gamin’. ‘The Polar Bear’ defeated Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA), Augusto Sakai (16-5 MMA) and most recently Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA).

It was during a recent pre-fight interview with the French outlet ‘RMC Sport’, that Serghei Spivac was asked about his upcoming opponent, citing Ciryl Gane’s disappointing loss to Jon Jones earlier this year, Spivac responded:

“Journalists talk too much, too much sh*t. Who (out of them) can go to fight in the UFC? It’s really hard to go to fight. He (Gane) is first place in the UFC. He has good results in the UFC. These (people) talk sh*t. Ciryl needs to be focused on his life. This is not important for him.”

Concluding, Serghei Spivac spoke about respect in the sport saying (h/t MMANews):

“I can talk only good about my opponents. I respect everyone, and I respect Ciryl, too.”

Well, there’s a breath of fresh air – respect in the MMA world.

Will you be watching this Saturday night?

Do you think Ciryl Gane can get back in the win column by defeating Spivac?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!