Sean O’Malley responds after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round

Sean O’Malley is responding after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claimed that ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round.

It was at UFC 292 where Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) became the new UFC bantamweight champion, after finishing Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) by KO in round two.

Following the victory, ‘Suga’ indicated his interest in boxing Gervonta Davis as well as defending his newly acclaimed title against Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA). It was Vera who handed O’Malley his only loss in the Octagon back in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

Gervonta Davis has a record of 29 wins and 0 losses in his professional boxing career, 27 of those wins via knockout.

During an interview with ‘ES News’ that Kenny Ellis, Gervonta Davis’ coach, spoke about a hypothetical fight between Davis and O’Malley saying:

“Tank would whoop his ass, first round. S**t, any top lightweight would beat him — Tank, Shakur, Haney, all them guys would beat him, (because) they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out.”

Concluding, Ellis said of Sean O’Malley:

“He’s not a boxer, he doesn’t have professional punches. He’s an MMA fighter, they don’t perfect punches like boxers.”

Well, Sean O’Malley had a few words for Ellis during his recent ‘TimboSugarShow’ podcast:

“I don’t know how to f*cking punch, by the way if you guys didn’t know that, I got a decent right hand, I got a pretty good left hand. Dude, I f*cking rocked Petr (Yan) with a left hand, dropped Petr with my right hand, then dropped Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) with my right hand. So, I can throw a punch or two.”

Continuing the 28 year old champion said:

“That fight’s gonna happen someday, I swear to f*cking God, dude. When I have these feelings, like these true deep feelings, like I’m gonna be world champ, I would tell anybody, look them in the eyes and tell them that ’cause I knew it was gonna happen. I have that same feeling about fighting Gervonta. Like, it’s gonna f*cking happen.”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, O’Malley also responded with a message for Ellis saying:

“Lolz (dude’s) 5’2.”

For the record, Gervonta Davis is 5 feet 5.5 inches tall.

