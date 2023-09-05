Ok Rae Yoon flabbergasted by Ham Seo Hee’s “extreme” training routine: “Doesn’t she ever get tired?”

On September 29, Ok Rae Yoon will watch closely when his friend and teammate, Ham Seo Hee, meets Stamp Fairtex.

Ham, ranked #2 in the atomweight MMA division, battles top-ranked Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title. The bout headlines ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video and airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It’s a moment that Ham has been working tirelessly toward. And Ok, the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, believes she has all the qualities necessary to win the gold.

As training partners at Team MAD, Ok has a front-row seat to witness Ham’s daily grind. In fact, he speaks of her work ethic that borders on awe.

“Ham Seo Hee’s most notable strength is her dedication to extreme workouts,” he said.

“When Ham Seo Hee takes a break, she truly relaxes. But when it comes to training, she puts in a lot of effort and grinds hard.”

Ham’s commitment to her training has a profound impact on everyone around her. Even ONE Championship‘s former lightweight kingpin finds inspiration from it.

“I often wonder, ‘Doesn’t she ever get tired from all that hard work?’ So I always feel I must push myself harder to reach the highest level,” Ok admitted.