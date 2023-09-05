Josh Barnett offers his services to AEW following CM Punk firing: “If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict”

Former UFC champion Josh Barnett is offering his services to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) following the CM Punk firing.

It was an official statement from AEW this past weekend which stated:

“All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has terminated the wrestler and employment agreements between Phillip Brooks (CM Punk) and AEW with cause, effective immediately. The termination was confirmed today by Tony Khan, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative of AEW.”

“The termination follows a weeklong internal investigation of an incident occurring backstage at AEW – All In London on Sunday, August 27. Following an investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause.”

Tony Khan issued his own statement saying:

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans.”

Concluding, Khan said:

“Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world.”

The lead-up to the firing was a backstage brawl between ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry and CM Punk. Seemingly it was the last straw in a series of incidents concerning CM Punk. After only two years the partnership was done.

Well, the former UFC heavyweight champion, Josh Barnett (35-8 MMA), is offering up his services to AEW in wake of the firing of CM Punk. Barnett last fought in the UFC back in September of 2016 where he defeated Andrei Arlovski (34-22 MMA) by submission. The 45 year old subsequently signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator in 2019.

Barnett took to ‘X‘ with the following statement:

“Just a thought: Seems like the AEW locker room is in need of someone to establish some order and reign in the chaos. If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict, I’d be willing to take the job. I can promise you there won’t be random fights and anyone asking me if I’d like to, “Take it outside.”

What do you think of Barnett offering his services to AEW? Do you think he could keep order in the locker room?

