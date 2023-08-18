Ok Rae Yoon says teammate Ham Seo Hee is ‘highly unlikely to lose’ against Stamp Fairtex

Ham Seo Hee is set to face Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on Friday, September 29, and Ok Rae Yoon believes his Team MAD stablemate has the match in the bag.

The two will battle for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title in the show’s main event, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime.

Ok, the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, is confident that Ham will walk out of the arena draped in 26 pounds of gold.

“Ham Seo Hee is a fighter who will never lose. She doesn’t look like she’ll ever lose against anyone. Although it is a World Title fight, she is highly unlikely to lose,” Ok said.

It’s a fair assessment. His compatriot hasn’t tasted a single defeat since 2017. In fact, she’s racked up nine consecutive victories and won four of them by knockout.

Moreover, “Hamzzang” is 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner. She beat Filipina rival Denice Zamboanga twice, then picked up a lopsided decision win over Itsuki Hirata this past March.

However, it’s important to note that while Ok holds an unshakable faith in Ham’s abilities, he isn’t blind to the challenges that lie ahead.

Ok got a closer look at Stamp when they competed on the same card at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May. Both him and the Thai superstar aced their respective assignments with flying colors at ONE’s on-ground debut in the U.S.

The South Korean toppled Lowen Tynanes via unanimous decision. Stamp, on the other hand, impressed with a second-round body-kick knockout of Alyse Anderson.

“I watched Stamp’s fight in front of my eyes in the United States,” Ok said. “She was very good at stand-up fighting. She had already earned World Championships [in striking sports] and seemed to be using her striking well, even after transitioning to MMA.”