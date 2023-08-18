Ok Rae Yoon says teammate Ham Seo Hee is ‘highly unlikely to lose’ against Stamp Fairtex

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2023

Ham Seo Hee is set to face Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on Friday, September 29, and Ok Rae Yoon believes his Team MAD stablemate has the match in the bag.

Ok Rae Yoon

The two will battle for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title in the show’s main event, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime.

Ok, the former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, is confident that Ham will walk out of the arena draped in 26 pounds of gold.

“Ham Seo Hee is a fighter who will never lose. She doesn’t look like she’ll ever lose against anyone. Although it is a World Title fight, she is highly unlikely to lose,” Ok said.

It’s a fair assessment. His compatriot hasn’t tasted a single defeat since 2017. In fact, she’s racked up nine consecutive victories and won four of them by knockout.

Moreover, “Hamzzang” is 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner. She beat Filipina rival Denice Zamboanga twice, then picked up a lopsided decision win over Itsuki Hirata this past March.

However, it’s important to note that while Ok holds an unshakable faith in Ham’s abilities, he isn’t blind to the challenges that lie ahead.

Ok got a closer look at Stamp when they competed on the same card at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May. Both him and the Thai superstar aced their respective assignments with flying colors at ONE’s on-ground debut in the U.S.

The South Korean toppled Lowen Tynanes via unanimous decision. Stamp, on the other hand, impressed with a second-round body-kick knockout of Alyse Anderson.

“I watched Stamp’s fight in front of my eyes in the United States,” Ok said. “She was very good at stand-up fighting. She had already earned World Championships [in striking sports] and seemed to be using her striking well, even after transitioning to MMA.”

Ok Rae Yoon leaning on Ham Seo Hee’s proven track record

Ham Seo Hee and Stamp Fairtex have both showcased their striking prowess in the world’s largest martial arts organization. But Ok Rae Yoon believes his Team MAD stablemate has the edge in this one.

“In my opinion, both fighters have a similar level of stand-up fighting ability, but they possess unique strengths as well. That being said, I believe that Ham Seo Hee’s MMA striking skills surpass those of Stamp,” he said.

The odds may seem even on paper, but Ok feels that Ham’s arsenal of strikes and ability to adapt set her apart from the competition.

“I think this sport is highly relative, and I believe Ham Seo Hee will do better comparatively,” Ok said. “She is also a skilled fighter with an impressive track record in stand-up fighting.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Seo Hee Ham Stamp Fairtex

Related

Aljamain Sterling Demetrious Johnson

UFC’s Aljamain Sterling takes aim at ONE flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson and instantly regrets it

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci faces Shinya Aoki in grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Another epic matchup has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and this one features Mikey Musumeci.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella added to ONE Fight Night 15, defends kickboxing belt against Danial Williams

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Anticipation continues to build around ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, especially now that Jonathan Di Bella is on the card.

Timofey Nastyukhin
ONE Championship

Timofey Nastyukhin and Zhang Lipeng set to ignite ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

Combat sports fans are in for a treat when Timofey Nastyukhin meets Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for Friday, October 6, and takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson serious about catchweight fight with Bradley Martyn: "It's going to happen"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson really wants to fight Bradley Martyn.

Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty ready to "take over" ONE's bantamweight ranks: "It will become a reality"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: "We love a trier"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade’s bout for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title has captivated fans around the world.

Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk: “I am compelled to say something”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen the escalating war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
Eduard Folayang

Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard Folayang returns against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is ready to grace the Circle once again. But when he makes his return on September 29, he’ll be competing against a familiar foe.

Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong offers to promote Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk MMA Fight, proposes bout card

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

It all began with a single tweet aimed at Mark Zuckerberg.