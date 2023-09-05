Just Scrap Radio Ep. 138 with John Makdessi and Chepe Mariscal

By Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

The 138th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 293 this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 138, UFC 293

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight John Makdessi (1:49). Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Chepe Mariscal (16:27).

John Makdessi opens up the show to preview his UC 293 fight against Jamie Mullarkey. John talks about the year-long layoff as he makes the walk to the Octagon for the 20th time. The Canadian then talks about living in Arizona and the training camp for this scrap. He then talks about the style matchup and whether or not he expects Mullarkey to wrestle. John then chats about what a win does for him and his goal for 2024.

Chepe Mariscal closes out the program to discuss his UFC 293 fight against Jack Jenkins. Chepe talks about winning his debut on short notice and now getting to go to Australia to fight the hometown fighter. He talks about how he’s dealing with the flight and how that will impact his weight cut. Chepe then chats about what a win over Jack does for him, and his goals for the rest of this year and next.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

