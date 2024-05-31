WATCH: Sean Strickland spars with Bellator star Johnny Eblen just hours before UFC 302

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t pulling any punches ahead of his Octagon return against Paulo Costa.

Strickland and Costa will fight in the UFC 302 co-main event on Saturday in Newark. The matchup is a potential No. 1 contender fight and a chance for Strickland to make a great case for another middleweight title shot.

Strickland is known to spar significantly more and get his way less, than most of his UFC colleagues. His training is directed by sparring with other brawlers at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, including fellow contender Chris Curtis.

Ahead of his UFC return, Strickland invited Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen to spar just hours ahead of UFC 302. It’s a unique move for a fighter of Strickland’s caliber to have a hard sparring session so close to fight night.

Strickland and Eblen are two of the top middleweights in the world, and iron sharpened iron during UFC 302 fight week.

Watch Strickland and Eblen’s pre-UFC 302 sparring session below.