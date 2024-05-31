UFC 302: Coach Eric Nicksick reveals when he realized Sean Strickland’s popularity had grown: ‘Tell me I didn’t just hear that’

By Fernando Quiles - May 31, 2024

Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick recalled the time he knew Sean Strickland reached a higher level of popularity.

Sean Strickland

Strickland’s personality has garnered him a ton of attention from MMA fans. The former UFC Middleweight Champion doesn’t have a filter and is willing to say whatever is on his mind. While Strickland’s viewpoints would be deemed controversial in just about any other industry, the fight game welcomes his blunt style.

It has earned him superstar status, and Nicksick didn’t realize just how popular Sean had become until the beginning of the year.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND EXPLAINS HOW DETACHING FROM MMA HELPED CHANGE THE COURSE OF HIS UFC CAREER: ‘I DIDN’T WANT TO LOSE ANY VALIDATION’

Sean Strickland’s Coach On his Fighter’s Popularity

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Eric Nicksick looked back on the time he knew Sean Strickland entered a new level of fame.

“When we were in Toronto at the [UFC 297] presser, Chris [Curtis] and I were walking and some guy yells, ‘Sean Strickland, tell me what to think!’” Nicksick told MMA Fighting, laughing. “I remember Chris Curtis looks right at me and goes, ‘Oh, God, no. Tell me I didn’t just hear that.’ He’s just got this following now, where this guy goes, ‘Sean, tell me what to think!’ And I just remember seeing Chris Curtis’ face, and Chris is just like, ‘What’s going on? We can’t have this. We cannot have this. Please.’”

Strickland ended up losing the UFC 185-pound gold to Dricus du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297. He’ll be looking to rebound when he shares the Octagon with Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 302. Strickland is a betting favorite going into his clash with “Borrachinha,” and he hopes to prove the oddsmakers right when he steps inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

