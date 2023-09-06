WATCH | Sean Strickland spars a fan at UFC 293 open workouts as promised

By Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

Ahead of his title shot on Saturday, Sean Strickland got work in with a fan at UFC 293 open workouts.

Sean Strickland at UFC 293 open workouts

‘Tarzan’ is slated to face Israel Adesanya this weekend in the biggest fight of his career. For his part, Sean Strickland enters the first title fight of his career riding a two-fight winning streak. Earlier this year, he captured lopsided wins over Abus Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov.

That winning streak was seemingly enough for him to get a crack at ‘The Last Stylebender’. Adesanya famously captured the gold in April, defeating Alex Pereira in their high-profile rematch. Ahead of the UFC 293, Sean Strickland has been vocal about his intent to shock the world. As of now, the champion is a heavy betting favorite to retain the gold.

Last night on social media, Sean Strickland put the call out for a lucky fan to spar him at open workouts. While Dana White laughed off the comments last night, the middleweight contender wound up going through with it.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND REVEALS HILARIOUS PLAN FOR MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE WITH UFC 293 WIN OVER ISRAEL ADESANYA: “IF ANYONE WANTS IT”

“The UFC says I must do some open work outs tonight at 540.. If you bring gloves I’ll spar you! Just don’t fucking cut me! Lmao” – Sean Strickland wrote on social media last night.

At the open workouts earlier today, the title challenger called a fan with gloves to the front of the stage. Luckily for Sean Strickland, someone did answer the call.

To his credit, Strickland didn’t punch the fan as hard as another one he did earlier this week. Still, the two traded a few shots, with the middleweight contender easily landing at will. Considering his past of hard-sparring, this was basically the best outcome for the situation.

What do you make of this video? Do you think Sean Strickland will upset Israel Adesanya at UFC 293?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Mike Perry

Mike Perry says he never considered going back to the UFC in free agency because "the pay cut would have been too massive"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023
Donn Davis, Dana White, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dana White responds to Donn Davis' fighter pay comments: “I do see them waste unbelievable amounts of money”

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023

Regarding fighter pay, Dana White and the UFC’s stance has not changed in recent years.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he'd "love to headline" UFC 300: "That's one I'm going to be a part of"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Israel Adesanya is hoping he will get the chance to headline UFC 300.

Dana White and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White uncertain if Dricus Du Plessis will get the next middleweight title shot: "I don’t love when guys turn down fights"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

UFC president Dana White has taken aim at Dricus Du Plessis.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier, UFC on FOX 30, UFC Calgary
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez expresses interest in trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier following recent Twitter exchange: “I out dogged you the first match”

Susan Cox - September 6, 2023

Eddie Alvarez is expressing an interest in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier following a recent exchange on Twitter.

SEan-Strickland

Sean Strickland offers to spar fight fans at the UFC 293 open workouts: “Just don't f**king cut me!”

Susan Cox - September 6, 2023
Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
UFC

Sean O’Malley willing to “teach” Henry Cejudo whatever he wants to know after outwrestling Aljamain Sterling: “I’m above Henry, statistically speaking”

Susan Cox - September 6, 2023

Sean O’Malley is willing to ‘teach’ Henry Cejudo whatever he wants to know after outwrestling Aljamain Sterling.

dana white, ufc
Sean Strickland

Dana White reacts to news that Sean Strickland punched a fan ahead of UFC 293: “He won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore”

Susan Cox - September 6, 2023

Dana White is reacting to the news that Sean Strickland punched a fan ahead of UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya plans to put on a "masterclass" against Sean Strickland at UFC 293: "I'm gonna make this look really easy"

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Israel Adesanya is confident he will be leaving Sydney as the UFC middleweight champion.

Dana White
UFC

Steve Williams wants to challenge Dana White over PFC trademark concerns: “Yes I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring”

Zain Bando - September 5, 2023

Once again, a competitor wants to get into Dana White’s wheelhouse, except it isn’t directly related to MMA. Steve Williams’ Pillow Fighting Championship, the Florida-based promotion that has taken over the Internet for its ridiculousness as a “sport,” is challenging the UFC.