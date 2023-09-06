WATCH | Sean Strickland spars a fan at UFC 293 open workouts as promised

Ahead of his title shot on Saturday, Sean Strickland got work in with a fan at UFC 293 open workouts.

‘Tarzan’ is slated to face Israel Adesanya this weekend in the biggest fight of his career. For his part, Sean Strickland enters the first title fight of his career riding a two-fight winning streak. Earlier this year, he captured lopsided wins over Abus Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov.

That winning streak was seemingly enough for him to get a crack at ‘The Last Stylebender’. Adesanya famously captured the gold in April, defeating Alex Pereira in their high-profile rematch. Ahead of the UFC 293, Sean Strickland has been vocal about his intent to shock the world. As of now, the champion is a heavy betting favorite to retain the gold.

Last night on social media, Sean Strickland put the call out for a lucky fan to spar him at open workouts. While Dana White laughed off the comments last night, the middleweight contender wound up going through with it.

The UFC says I must do some open work outs tonight at 540.. If you bring gloves I'll spar you! Just don't fucking cut me! Lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 5, 2023

“The UFC says I must do some open work outs tonight at 540.. If you bring gloves I’ll spar you! Just don’t fucking cut me! Lmao” – Sean Strickland wrote on social media last night.

At the open workouts earlier today, the title challenger called a fan with gloves to the front of the stage. Luckily for Sean Strickland, someone did answer the call.

Sean Strickland actually sparred a fan at his UFC 293 Open Workout pic.twitter.com/t8fHxOk8Lr — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) September 6, 2023

To his credit, Strickland didn’t punch the fan as hard as another one he did earlier this week. Still, the two traded a few shots, with the middleweight contender easily landing at will. Considering his past of hard-sparring, this was basically the best outcome for the situation.

What do you make of this video? Do you think Sean Strickland will upset Israel Adesanya at UFC 293?