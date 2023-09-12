WATCH | Sean Strickland breaks his UFC belt, fixes it with duct tape

By Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has already broken his UFC belt.

Sean Strickland

Strickland became the UFC’s new middleweight champion on Saturday night – Sunday afternoon in Australia – as he cruised to a decision win over Israel Adesanya. It was one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, and Strickland even nearly finished the fight as he dropped Adesanya in the first round.

After becoming the champ, Strickland was emotional in the cage but at the post-fight press conference said he was already over being the champ.

“I’m pretty much over it now, you guys. It was exciting for like a minute but it’s not just onto the next… A lot of this is bullshit. I like to f*****g fight, I like the fans, I love my job but a lot of this is f*****g bullshit.”

RELATED: Robert Whittaker rejects idea that Israel Adesanya was off at UFC 293.

It appears that Sean Strickland was being true to his word when he said that he was over the belt and being the champion. Not even two full days after winning the title, Strickland was back home and revealed he broke his belt but did fix it with duct tape.

“Is it just me or did this belt just become way better?,” Strickland posted on Instagram.

It is funny to see Sean Strickland already break his belt, as he has been vocal in the past about how he just enjoys fighting and doesn’t take it too seriously.

With the win over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland is now 28-5 and is the UFC middleweight champion. To earn the title shot, Strickland beat Abus Magomedov by TKO and Nassourdine Imavov by decision. The win over Imavov snapped his two-fight losing skid as he lost a controversial decision to Jared Cannonier and was KO’d by Alex Pereira.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

