How Stamp Fairtex overcame the toughest period of her career and personal life: “I just needed a break”

ONE Championship’s top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex is gearing up for a monumental showdown on September 29.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.

However, her journey to this clash has not been without its dark moments.

Stamp’s ascent in the world of combat sports was meteoric. She held ONE World Titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai before venturing into MMA. At the time, she even dated ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

But 2020 proved to be a challenging year that tested her resolve. It was a period that saw her lose the belts that had elevated her to international stardom.

In addition, a breakup and other hardships outside the Circle only compounded her difficulties.

“That time, I was utterly devastated — I lost two golds and was going through a difficult time in my personal life,” Stamp told ONEFC.com. “I felt defeated and felt like I didn’t want to do anything anymore. I wanted to isolate myself and needed some time to think.”

She also confessed, “I really was not okay.”

Despite the inner turmoil, Stamp never once considered stepping away. Instead, she used this time to regroup and evaluate her next steps.

“I just needed to take a short break. Then, I would return as a better version of myself. I just needed a break to heal my body, mind, and calm my nerves,” she said.