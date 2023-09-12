Robert Whittaker sends a strong message after watching fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293: “Really young kids watching. Set a good example”

By Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC star Robert Whittaker wasn’t too pleased after seeing his fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293.

As was the case for many of us, Robert Whittaker sat and watched UFC 293 last weekend and enjoyed the drama on display throughout. It was a fun, competitive card, with lots of big moments – especially in the middleweight division.

However, there were a few problems. The most notable, perhaps, was that two different fighters opted to use homophobic slurs during their post-fight interview.

Some mixed martial arts fans didn’t seem to care all too much. At the same time, many were outraged, wanting to see the UFC put forward some kind of punishment.

In the eyes of Whittaker, fighters should know better than to behave in that manner.

Whittaker’s frustration

“They were saying some real slurry, bigotry, bad words…things you can’t say in 2024,” Whittaker said. “I’m not one to tell anybody what to do. I just want everyone, all the fighters that fight…you wanna be real, I’m real, we’re all real. You want to be real with your fans and you want to be you, you don’t want to be a stickler or anything like that. But just remember that we under the spotlight in front of millions of fans, and of those millions of fans…there are kids, impressionable kids, starting watching UFC through all ages. Really young kids watching. Set a good example.”

You may not like it, but Whittaker certainly raises a good point when it comes to being a good role model in the sport.

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker? How did you feel about those slurs being used at UFC 293? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

