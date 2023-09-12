Robert Whittaker sends a strong message after watching fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293: “Really young kids watching. Set a good example”

UFC star Robert Whittaker wasn’t too pleased after seeing his fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293.

As was the case for many of us, Robert Whittaker sat and watched UFC 293 last weekend and enjoyed the drama on display throughout. It was a fun, competitive card, with lots of big moments – especially in the middleweight division.

However, there were a few problems. The most notable, perhaps, was that two different fighters opted to use homophobic slurs during their post-fight interview.

RELATED: MANEL KAPE ISSUES APOLOGY AFTER USING A HOMOPHOBIC SLUR DURING HIS CALLOUT OF KAI KARA-FRANCE AT UFC 293

Some mixed martial arts fans didn’t seem to care all too much. At the same time, many were outraged, wanting to see the UFC put forward some kind of punishment.

In the eyes of Whittaker, fighters should know better than to behave in that manner.