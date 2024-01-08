Video | Sean Strickland shot “right in the face” during ‘Roman candle war’

By Harry Kettle - January 8, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is back to his chaotic best just weeks before he returns at UFC 297.

Sean Strickland fireworks

It’s been quite an interesting few months for Sean Strickland. He won the middleweight championship, became a star, got embroiled in a rivalry with Dricus du Plessis, and even had a physical altercation with him at UFC 296.

Now, after a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, Strickland seems to be more popular than ever. Alas, he still has a job to do, as he gets ready to defend his belt against the aforementioned du Plessis at UFC 297 later this month.

In terms of the media, Strickland has a fun friendship with Nina-Marie Daniele. In a newly-released video, they’re seen to be firing fireworks at one another just weeks out from Sean’s battle in Toronto.

Strickland’s big stunt

“Why would anyone with a brain do this? I don’t know,” Daniele said about the event. “Was it fun? Hell yes. That was fun as f—. Did we get hurt? We absolutely got hurt. Everyone got burned.”

As per Nina-Marie, they had 196 roman candles with three shots each, adding up to just under 600 fireworks.

“I got burned. I got shot in the ass. I got burn marks on my jeans straight to my f—ing glute, bro. Sean got burnt the most because he decided to play shirts vs skins and he was the only one with no shirt on. Doesn’t make sense but that’s Sean for you.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Was this a good idea from Sean Strickland? Do you believe he will defeat Dricus du Plessis when they collide at UFC 297? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

