Video | Sean Strickland shot “right in the face” during ‘Roman candle war’

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is back to his chaotic best just weeks before he returns at UFC 297.

It’s been quite an interesting few months for Sean Strickland. He won the middleweight championship, became a star, got embroiled in a rivalry with Dricus du Plessis, and even had a physical altercation with him at UFC 296.

Now, after a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, Strickland seems to be more popular than ever. Alas, he still has a job to do, as he gets ready to defend his belt against the aforementioned du Plessis at UFC 297 later this month.

In terms of the media, Strickland has a fun friendship with Nina-Marie Daniele. In a newly-released video, they’re seen to be firing fireworks at one another just weeks out from Sean’s battle in Toronto.

My new video with Sean Strickland is so wild that YouTube Age Restricted it LOL New vlog with @SStricklandMMA is now live! https://t.co/DIHcmAOxOM pic.twitter.com/gQv1mFtBM3 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) January 5, 2024