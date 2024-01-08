Report | Deontay Wilder targeted to face interim WBO heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang on the ‘Joshua vs. Ngannou’ undercard

Boxing star Deontay Wilder may wind up fighting Zhilei Zhang as part of the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou card later this year.

Just a few days before Christmas, Deontay Wilder made his return to the boxing ring for the first time in over a year. He went head to head with Joseph Parker, with the expectation being that he’d earn a fight with Anthony Joshua with a victory.

Instead, Parker shocked the masses and pulled off a huge unanimous decision victory. He did so with a composed, confident and professional performance from bell to bell, leaving Wilder to wonder what could’ve been.

Now, in March, Anthony Joshua is tipped to square off against Francis Ngannou. As per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Wilder may also return on that card in a risky bout of his own.