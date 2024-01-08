Dana White announces two massive lightweight fights including Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
UFC CEO Dana White has announced Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis and Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan for later this year.
Over the course of the next few months, we’re set to see some electric fights take place across a handful of blockbuster events. That includes UFC 299 and UFC 300, both of which are shaping up to be mammoth occasions.
In terms of the big money fights, many fans are excited to see what the promotion can produce in the lightweight division. Between the champ Islam Makhachev and contenders like Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan, there’s a lot to get excited about.
Now, we have a bit more clarity on what’s going to happen at 155 pounds, courtesy of Dana White himself.
Poirier/Saint-Denis and Oliveira/Tsarukyan announced
“What’s up guys! I just got back from vacation. Two fight announcements for ya. First, the co-main event in Miami, March 9, UFC 299, will be number three ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier versus number twelve ranked Benoit Saint-Denis. Saint-Denis is a on a five-fight win streak with all five coming by finish before the third round. He’s been saying that he believes he’s the new BMF of the UFC, and he’ll have the opportunity to prove it against Dustin Poirier who is an absolute savage and alawyas goes to war. These two guys agreed to fight but, they both wanted a five-round fight, so they got it. That is the co-main event of the Miami show.”
“For UFC 300, number one ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira is taking on number four ranked Arman Tsarukyan in a number one contender fight. Oliveira was supposed to fight the champ Islam Makhachev, but Islam is stil recovering from an injury. Tsarukyan is coming off a vicious knockout of Beneil Dariush. The winner will face Islam when he returns this summer. There’s two big fight announcements for you now, I’ll have more for you Tuesday after matchmaking. It’s good to be back, see you Tuesday.”
