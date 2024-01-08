Dana White announces two massive lightweight fights including Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC CEO Dana White has announced Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis and Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan for later this year.

Over the course of the next few months, we’re set to see some electric fights take place across a handful of blockbuster events. That includes UFC 299 and UFC 300, both of which are shaping up to be mammoth occasions.

RELATED: Dana White teases ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300: “This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane!”

In terms of the big money fights, many fans are excited to see what the promotion can produce in the lightweight division. Between the champ Islam Makhachev and contenders like Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan, there’s a lot to get excited about.

Now, we have a bit more clarity on what’s going to happen at 155 pounds, courtesy of Dana White himself.