UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland advises aspiring MMA fighters to do something else: “This entire life you could have spent building a life”

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

UFC middleweight king Sean Strickland thinks it would be wise for parents to not support their kids’ dream of becoming an MMA fighter.

Sean Strickland

Strickland is known for going against the status quo, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Strickland recently turned some heads, advising aspiring MMA fighters to spend their youth doing something else to build their lives. It’s a take that not many top MMA fighters have, but Strickland isn’t like many.

Sean Strickland’s Advice For Apsiring MMA Fighters: “Don’t do it”

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Sean Strickland made it clear that he doesn’t think getting into pro MMA competition is worth it (via MMAFighting).

“It’s funny, this guy came up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, you know, my son’s 17, he trains, he wants to be a fighter. Do you have any advice?’

“I said, ‘Don’t do it.’ He goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, let me explain to you, sir.’ Let me explain if you guys have kids at home who want to be a fighter. Let me explain to you the joy of being an MMA fighter.

“I was like, ‘You see the Contender [Series fighters], what do you think they make?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know.’ I go, ‘They make five and five. If they lose, they make five.’ And he goes, ‘Damn.’ I go, ‘If you lose, guess what, you’re not going to UFC.’ So this entire life you could have spent building a life, doing any other aspect in life, you chose to train fighting.”

Strickland is expecting to meet Khamzat Chimaev for his first UFC title defense, but he doesn’t feel Chimaev is deserving of an opportunity.

Sean Strickland

