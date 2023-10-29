Kamaru Usman on Francis Ngannou’s split decision loss to Tyson Fury: “The judges are going to do what they’re going to do”

Kamaru Usman Reacts to Ngannou’s Split Loss to Fury

After the fight, MMAJunkie caught up with Kamaru Usman to get his reaction to the fight. Usman made it clear that he believes Ngannou was the more effective boxer.

“(Ngannou) landed the harder shots, the cleaner shots – but it’s boxing,” Usman told MMA Junkie on his way out of Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. “(The judges) are going to do what they’re going to do. Of course I’m proud – yes, very proud. I knew this: I said if Francis touches you, either hand, it’s going to be a problem. I (thought) Tyson Fury felt that, and that’s why he just decided to point fight (and play safe).”

Usman went on to say he thinks boxing promoters now see the value of Francis Ngannou and the challenges he can pose to legit elite heavyweights in the sport.

“Either (the rematch or a new opponent) – it doesn’t matter,” Usman said. “Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, all those other guys, the big big-name heavyweights – I think now they see what Francis Ngannou has to offer.”

Ngannou figures to be in for more lucrative paydays, and it’s because he gambled on himself by leaving the UFC in favor of fulfilling his boxing dream.