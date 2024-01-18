UFC champion Sean Strickland says he has not time for Women’s MMA: “I don’t want to see two little cats fight”

By Harry Kettle - January 18, 2024

UFC champion Sean Strickland has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of women’s mixed martial arts.

Sean Strickland ranting

Another day, another insane Sean Strickland headline. We’re at the point now where it really shouldn’t be a surprise anymore to hear him come out with something controversial. The UFC middleweight king generates some big headlines off the back of his views, and in the cage, he’s been able to back it up.

RELATED: Sean Strickland absolutely goes off on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297: “Go f**k yourself”

Ahead of UFC 297 this weekend, Strickland has been busy chatting to the media. In addition to a huge rant he went on when speaking to a journalist during his scrum, Sean also decided to give his thoughts on women’s MMA after being asked if he has an issue sharing the card with Raquel Pennington after she picked against him for his bout with Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland’s view on women’s MMA

“Here’s the thing guys – WNBA, let’s just be honest. I’m not gonna be offensive when I say this. WNBA, NBA. Who watches what? Who makes more money? Women’s MMA, sure, have women’s MMA, have it a f***ing thing. I don’t like to watch it. I don’t think most people like to watch it. If the females in MMA were to separate from male MMA, no-one is gonna watch this s***. No-one wants to watch this s***. It is what it is, man. I don’t know what to f***ing tell you, dude.

“Do you want to watch a f***ing sports car race a f***ing Honda Civic? No, you wanna watch a f***ing sports car. There is a vast difference between men and women. If you take this weak little f***ing Canadian sitting next to you, he could probably beat up f***ing Raquel Pennington. Any one of you f***s could probably beat our co-main event in a fight. I’m not saying you can’t sit there and f***ing enjoy it, but I don’t wanna go see two little f***ing cats fight. I wanna see lions fight.”

What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland’s views? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

